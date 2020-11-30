Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment David Moxley chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the new audio drama "Claus: The Series." He went on to compliment creator James Lott Junior. "I have to admit it was an absolute pleasure work him. When James opens the link and he is already smiling from ear to ear, it immediately creates a light and fun vibe. I really liked his choices for the cast. Everyone got along immediately. I imagine it was because we all were in our own spaces and felt comfortable enough to just let it ride," he said. Moxley is drawn to audio dramas for a variety of reasons. "They really give the listener the ability to create their own scene based upon the script and delivery of the lines from the actor. I wish I could crawl in their brains to see if I'm giving them the images that James intended," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Well I tell ya, the commute is amazing. Recording in my PJs is 'the bomb.' I could do it full time if I absolutely had to." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Pursue it like you don't have another choice. That way it stays a priority and keeps you focused on your goals. But it might be just as important to set goals first." He opened up about life during the quarantine. "My family and I have been fine as we can be during these times," he said. "I have used my body weight in hand sanitizer, that's for sure. I just hope that moving forward people see how important it is to have a 'Stick to it' attitude and trust each other to protect ourselves against the Coronavirus. Masks only work when you wear them. Oh yeah, they have to be worn over your nose. Mic drop." Regarding his definition of the word success, Moxley said, "Success to me is enjoying the work I do while being able to provide a comfortable and productive life for myself and my loved ones." He remarked about Claus: The Series, "The take away from this story would be: It uses Santa (Me) and his relatives to show the common struggles every family has. The difficult son, the overly hopeful grandchild, the somewhat inappropriate but caring ancillary family friends." "The overall take it to the bank, keep it in your pocket, hide it under your pillow to use in the middle of the night message is. Holidays are a time of reflection and remembrance of time spent with loved ones in your family or those who you choose to be in your family. Take every second you can with them. You may not get any more than that," he concluded. David Moxley of 'Claus: The Series' David Moxley "It was so much fun working with James Lott Junior and the rest of the cast members," he said. 