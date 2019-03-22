Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Multifaceted entertainer David Hasselhoff chatted with Digital Journal about his new Audible book "Up Against The Wall." Affectionately known as "The Hoff," he also spoke about the impact of technology on the entertainment industry. "We took a lot of the self-effacing, egotistical humor of David Hasselhoff and we put it in the book and what really happened. I have had 40 gold and platinum records and I've had a huge career where I do my tours, and we put all of that in there. We put in the honesty and the brutality of what happened in East Germany. It was awful," he explained. "If you listen to the book, you will love it. The book is eight hours long, and it takes a while to listen to, but that's what they wanted. It is fun," he said. Hasselhoff revealed that he has been to Greece many times and he will start his summer off there this year on the island of Mykonos. "We will go through all of the islands in Greece and we will end in Ibiza," he said. "I love Greece. I am looking forward to it," he added. His advice for young and aspiring actors is to "Get in the game." "No matter what movie is being made, no matter what production company you are working on, get in the game," he said. "Learn the business. Talk to people and find out what is going on. Believe in yourself and keep a positive attitude. See it, believe it and live it," he underscored. "Don't wait for the phone to ring. Pick up the phone and make the call," he added. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Hasselhoff said, "I feel it's great since it gives you an opportunity to binge-watch television. I go through a television series in three nights. Then, on the negative side, I would have to wait a whole year for the series to come back." The acclaimed performer teased that there will be a Knight Rider reboot. "Look for the Knight Rider movie, which will be announced soon," he hinted. He shared that his hit comedy series, Hoff the Record, was the recipient of the International Emmy Award for "Best Comedy," and it is available to stream on Netflix. Throughout his noteworthy career in acting and entertainment, "The Hoff" is known for his work on The Young and The Restless, and he played the lead role as Michael Knight on the hit primetime series Knight Rider and lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the popular television series Baywatch. He appeared in such films as Dodgeball, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, among many others. He defined the word success as "respect." "When I look in the mirror, I self-respect myself for that hard work that I've done. When I respect myself, look out, because there is no stopping me," he concluded. 