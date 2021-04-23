Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Armenian-American model, actor, and media personality David Gharibyan released his moving social video in memory of the Armenian Genocide. Digital Journal has the scoop. He continued, "Unfortunately, as a result of the global geopolitical tectonic shifts that are taking place constantly, every intelligent being on the multinational family of our planet Earth bears greater responsibility than ever before. Why so? It is because "man is born human, but a person he becomes". So let us all become a person with the best of our inherent human qualities." "My ancestors have emigrated from the provinces of Bitlis and Van in Western Armenia," he said. "These provinces are now under Turkish rule and have been renamed to Eastern Anatolia. All of this happened in 1915 at the cost of the Genocide (The Great Massacre) committed by the Ottoman Empire that resulted in the martyrdom of about 1.5 million people- innocent Armenians who were slaughtered just for being Armenian." David Gharibyan Photo by Vahe Poghosyan from Bogossi Production "Unfortunately, many such crimes are known to mankind, but it is not every citizen of the planet Earth who has expressed his condemnation of this hideous atrocity. After the Second World War, Germany accepted the Holocaust it had committed against the Jewish people. This did not bring shame or humiliation upon their name, but rather absolution from their sin which they sincerely confessed. And first of all, it was very necessary not for the Jewish people but for themselves," he elaborated. "Frankly speaking, I am far from having an interest in politics," he said. "I am an actor and a model for whom the work of a producer has become very dear. I know, however, that even without participating in politics, one cannot help being one of its role-players. In Ancient Greece, those who shunned politics were called "idiots." I think this says it all. If you do not assert your stance, others will do it for you." "One of often amazed by how many developed countries, even powerful alliances of states that guarantee the peaceful coexistence of humanity, can fight impartially and consistently for the justice of one person but remain indifferent, silent, and blind to the instigators of unjust wars against thousands of innocent people," he added. "This video is presented to your judgment as a response to the call of my ancestors, a debt of my soul," he said. "It was created thanks to the unwavering dedication of a small team imbued with the same feelings, alerting the nervous system of human dignity. Each of the children who took part in the filming embodies a country, a state whose government has recognized the Armenian Genocide. I think it is clear that the list of those countries will be complemented with yet another one. I cannot help but present to you the pure and pristine, heart-melting mental state of these children, which infected all of us and forced us to suspend the filming was from time to time." David Gharibyan Photo by Vahe Poghosyan from Bogossi Production "Let me now reveal the most important advice from the video message addressing all mankind," he said. "Recognition of genocides is the last step that can be taken by any self-respecting individual. This should be done not out of pity, or a mere consolation to the peoples who went through the hell of genocide, but first of all to break the stereotype of human indifference- not to humiliate one's own dignity, but to express one's standpoint for the sake of the great future of mankind." To learn more about Armenian-American actor, model, and media personality David Gharibyan Photo by Vahe Poghosyan from Bogossi Production Gharibyan produced and directed this video. "I am convinced that all humanity is entering a new historical epoch that marks the transition from the socialization of society to its humanization. And it is not a secret that it is highly conditioned by the unprecedented development of information technologies, including the Internet. This phenomenon, of course, has both positive and negative implications. My impression is that humanity is not yet ready to use such a vast array of revolutionary technological solutions effectively," he said.He continued, "Unfortunately, as a result of the global geopolitical tectonic shifts that are taking place constantly, every intelligent being on the multinational family of our planet Earth bears greater responsibility than ever before. Why so? It is because "man is born human, but a person he becomes". So let us all become a person with the best of our inherent human qualities.""My ancestors have emigrated from the provinces of Bitlis and Van in Western Armenia," he said. "These provinces are now under Turkish rule and have been renamed to Eastern Anatolia. All of this happened in 1915 at the cost of the Genocide (The Great Massacre) committed by the Ottoman Empire that resulted in the martyrdom of about 1.5 million people- innocent Armenians who were slaughtered just for being Armenian.""Unfortunately, many such crimes are known to mankind, but it is not every citizen of the planet Earth who has expressed his condemnation of this hideous atrocity. After the Second World War, Germany accepted the Holocaust it had committed against the Jewish people. This did not bring shame or humiliation upon their name, but rather absolution from their sin which they sincerely confessed. And first of all, it was very necessary not for the Jewish people but for themselves," he elaborated."Frankly speaking, I am far from having an interest in politics," he said. "I am an actor and a model for whom the work of a producer has become very dear. I know, however, that even without participating in politics, one cannot help being one of its role-players. In Ancient Greece, those who shunned politics were called "idiots." I think this says it all. If you do not assert your stance, others will do it for you.""One of often amazed by how many developed countries, even powerful alliances of states that guarantee the peaceful coexistence of humanity, can fight impartially and consistently for the justice of one person but remain indifferent, silent, and blind to the instigators of unjust wars against thousands of innocent people," he added."This video is presented to your judgment as a response to the call of my ancestors, a debt of my soul," he said. "It was created thanks to the unwavering dedication of a small team imbued with the same feelings, alerting the nervous system of human dignity. Each of the children who took part in the filming embodies a country, a state whose government has recognized the Armenian Genocide. I think it is clear that the list of those countries will be complemented with yet another one. I cannot help but present to you the pure and pristine, heart-melting mental state of these children, which infected all of us and forced us to suspend the filming was from time to time.""Let me now reveal the most important advice from the video message addressing all mankind," he said. "Recognition of genocides is the last step that can be taken by any self-respecting individual. This should be done not out of pity, or a mere consolation to the peoples who went through the hell of genocide, but first of all to break the stereotype of human indifference- not to humiliate one's own dignity, but to express one's standpoint for the sake of the great future of mankind."To learn more about Armenian-American actor, model, and media personality David Gharibyan , check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Facebook, Instagram , and Twitter More about David Gharibyan, Social, Video, Armenian genocide David Gharibyan Social Video Armenian genocide