It's interesting trying to play catch up the first couple of weeks, but I'm finding the groove and I can't say how much I've enjoyed it."When asked if he could relate to his character Charlie in real life, Cook responded, "A little bit. The aspect of Charlie's character that I can relate to is that he is a little introverted, and I can be that offstage for sure. A lot about what really enticed me about Charlie as a character is that there were enough differences that felt like a challenge. Even taking away the dialect and all that, I feel like Charlie is lost in that world. Those are fun things to try and go after every night."Cook added, "On a larger scale, one of the things I really like about this show, is that there is really nobody in the show that doesn't have a redeeming value. If you are really looking at the show on face value, the closest thing to a villain in the show is Charlie, and even he is redeemable, and I like that. It's real life."Regarding his inspiration to take on this Broadway musical, Cook said, "I love the message of the show: inclusion, love and acceptance. I am happy to promote those ideals on a nightly basis, especially on a climate where everybody can use a little bit more of it. The cast, from top to bottom, is fantastic. They are all super welcoming and it's great to be part of a community-focused endeavor."The music and lyrics of "Kinky Boots" were written by veteran pop star Cyndi Lauper. "Cyndi is popular music royalty. To be able to sing the songs that she wrote is great, and you can only hope that you are doing them justice," he said.Cook listed "Not My Father's Son" and "Soul of a Man" as his personal favorite songs from the musical to perform live. "These songs are fun every night," he said.On his plans for the future, Cook said, "To continue to be open to all creative endeavors that make sense. I've really enjoyed this show, and if the opportunity came to do this show or other shows again, I would be interested. I also have plenty of song ideas in the can. I like to challenge myself creatively and put songs out that I am proud of."This past February, Cook played at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City, which he dubbed as a "really cool venue." "I loved the vibe of the room, and the crowd was fantastic," he said. "I have never been disappointed with a crowd in New York. I am looking forward to hopefully going back and playing another gig."For David Cook, equally fun was performing at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17, and to be interviewed by on-air personality Ralphie [Aversa] a few days ago. "Every time, I can get up there to see Ralphie and everybody at WPLJ is always a good time. I always love doing that," he said.His latest studio effort, his Chromance EP, was well-received by fans and critics alike. "'Chromance' was a different challenge for me, but I've been really humbled by the response," he admitted.Cook is excited to participate in the " Race for Hope " charity event on May 6 in Washington, DC, which he does annually in honor of his brother, Adam Cook, who passed away from brain cancer. The proceeds support the National Brain Tumor Society and Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure On the impact of technology on Broadway and theater, Cook said, "I am excited to have a new avenue to be creative. I think in an industry and a climate where it feels that less and less of these avenues are remaining open, to get to scroll down this lane, has been a pretty big privilege."For his fans, Cook concluded, "I have been so happy with the response, and all the nice and kind things that people have said about the performance. I hope everybody gets a chance to come out and see it."David Cook defined the word success as "Being happy." "I feel pretty damn successful," he concluded.To learn more about "Kinky Boots," check out the musical's official homepage For more information on David Cook and his music, visit his official website and Facebook page