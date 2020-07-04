David Chokachi teases possible 'Baywatch' reboot, sequel series

Former "Baywatch" star David Chokachi has teased a possible reboot of the hit show "Baywatch" in "The Production Meeting Podcast."
Chokachi opens up about the possibility of a small-screen reboot and sequel series of the '90s classic television show Baywatch on CBS in an episode of "The Production Meeting Podcast," which may be heard on its Facebook page by clicking here. This reboot/sequel series would feature him and two other original cast members.
Joining Chokachi in that episode is George of the Jungle 2 star Christopher Showerman. That entire episode may be heard on Spotify by clicking here.
This past February, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David Chokachi about his new film Emerald Run, and being an actor in the digital age.
Speaking of Emerald Run, this desert crime thriller earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. The film was directed by Eric Etebari, and co-written by Marialisa Caruso and executive story editor Anthony Caruso.