Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Actor David Chokachi ("Baywatch" alum) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the new movie "As Long As I'm Famous." He plays the role of professional boxer Gene Tunney. "I had my own playlist for every day that I went to work on this film," he said. "Even to this day, when I play that playlist, it brings me right back to the moment of us rehearsing for As Long As I'm Famous. Bruce has an old-school theater mentality so we had a lot of rehearsals. That part was super fun. At first, I wasn't a fan of it, but then it became so open and safe, where you could do anything." "Bruce creates a space where you can go ahead and make your own choices," he added. "He allows us to explore the characters, and that rehearsal was so special, I'll never forget it. We bonded instantly since we had heavy scenes to go through. This movie captured the aura of the early '40s." Chokachi praised fellow actor "I would love for the audience to stick it out with As Long As I'm Famous, no matter what. Some of the dialogue is very specific to that era so a lot of people won't get it. If you stick with it, it has a beautiful message of love and privacy. Once you start that movie, you slip into the '40s. Bruce did an awesome job, and everybody in the cast and crew as well. It's amazing," he said. Aaron Fors, David Chokachi and Gavin Adams in 'As Long As I'm Famous' Photo Courtesy of 'As Long As I'm Famous' His goal is to get on another series. "I'm pushing and I'm trying every trick in the book. I'm trying to grind it out as an actor, and as a father," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Attack on All Fronts." He defined the word success as "to keep growing as a human being." "I want to keep learning and to keep discovering," he said. Chokachi enjoyed being a part of Emmy winner Jacob Young's podcast " View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Young (@jacob_w_young) As Long As I'm Famous was written and directed by Bruce Reisman, and it earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video He plays the role of professional boxer Gene Tunney. "I had my own playlist for every day that I went to work on this film," he said. "Even to this day, when I play that playlist, it brings me right back to the moment of us rehearsing for As Long As I'm Famous. Bruce has an old-school theater mentality so we had a lot of rehearsals. That part was super fun. At first, I wasn't a fan of it, but then it became so open and safe, where you could do anything.""Bruce creates a space where you can go ahead and make your own choices," he added. "He allows us to explore the characters, and that rehearsal was so special, I'll never forget it. We bonded instantly since we had heavy scenes to go through. This movie captured the aura of the early '40s."Chokachi praised fellow actor Aaron Fors for being "unreal," and he complimented the entire cast. "Aaron is super-talented in all areas," he said."I would love for the audience to stick it out with As Long As I'm Famous, no matter what. Some of the dialogue is very specific to that era so a lot of people won't get it. If you stick with it, it has a beautiful message of love and privacy. Once you start that movie, you slip into the '40s. Bruce did an awesome job, and everybody in the cast and crew as well. It's amazing," he said.His goal is to get on another series. "I'm pushing and I'm trying every trick in the book. I'm trying to grind it out as an actor, and as a father," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Attack on All Fronts."He defined the word success as "to keep growing as a human being." "I want to keep learning and to keep discovering," he said.Chokachi enjoyed being a part of Emmy winner Jacob Young's podcast " Real Conversations with Jacob Young ." "Jacob is great," Chokachi admitted, prior to hinting that he will be in a film with him in the future. More about David Chokachi, Baywatch, As Long As I'm Famous, Film David Chokachi Baywatch As Long As I m Famou... Film