Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor David Bianchi chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of "Queen of the South," and being an actor and producer in this digital age. "The reality is there are millions of indigenous Mexicans that are not represented and that ten percent of the Mexican population is of African descent so Afro-Mexicanos are a real thing," he said. He noted that the biggest take-away was becoming a part of a powerful family of content creators. "Alice Braga (The Queen) treats everyone with a hug and a smile. We are both from Brazil so we had that in common as well. Her love and compassion are infectious. Hemky Madera (Pote) is truly a brother for life after this experience and so many others are as well," he said. "After shooting eight episodes and really becoming part of the Queen family it was hard saying good-bye. For me it was like theater, leaving the troupe after a four-month haul in New Orleans has left me with a permanent imprint of love in my heart," he said. "You don't often find the kind of love on a set from top to bottom that I found on Queen. Truly a special and unforgettable experience," he added. "There is not enough that I can say about the New Orleans hospitality. The energy of that city is like nothing else in the world." On his plans for the future, he said, "I am recurring on Insatiable with Debbie Ryan for Netlfix (season 2) as well as several indie features releasing. An award-winning darling called Evergreen I co-star in that is winning indie awards left and right." He shared that he is also a producer. "We just wrapped my fifth feature film as a producer/lead actor/writer called Catalyst, directed by Emmy Nominee Christopher Folkens. The film also stars Noel Gugliemi (Fast and Furious) Michael Roark (Beauty and the Beast) Patrick Kilpatrick (Minority Report) and many more. The film will release in 2020. Also in 2020, I am on the cast of Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie and Ewan MacGregor." "Finally, I just finished writing my first book called PURSUE. REACH. ATTAIN. RETAIN. REPEAT. It is a leadership book and a spin-cycle to success and an overall approach to the pursuit of your molecular level gift. PRARR will publish this year as well and be available on Amazon by the end of 2019," he said. On his inspirations as an actor, he said, "I'm an artist that happens to focus on being an actor. We can't do the big things without the little things. So my short term purpose gets me out of bed every day not the dream of the Oscar. The little things inspire me." "Those small steps are the culmination of events that lead to large accomplishment. I am a very busy guy so staying busy is truly the driver. Work begets work and complacency is the devil. I also have an innate responsibility to my ancestry and all the men and women of color that came before me to not fail. So the bar is set very high for me spiritually," he elaborated. For young and aspiring actors, he said "just keep showing up." "Be prepared to fall. Keep emotional band-aids. Don't try it. If you say you're going to try it, you've lost before you started, just move back to Illinois (or wherever you're from) where the rent's cheap," he said. "This is a life decision and not to be taken lightly. Watch your leaders closely, study their work, manifest that you can be the next one and own this manifestation every day. Finally, stay out of your own way," he said. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of streaming services on the entertainment industry, he said, "I'll speak as an actor not as a producer because there is no time for two replies. As a talent, there has never been a larger renaissance for actors and this is the time to strike. I think it's magical, we cannot fight progress and we cannot fight the times." "Assimilation is mandatory. It also proves there is more than enough for everyone to eat and eat well. The game is ever-evolving and now Quibi is next that will be 10 min short-form content, none of us had any idea 2019 would look like this and none of us have any idea what 2029 will look like," he said. On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "For me it's two-fold, being an actor in the golden age of scripted opportunities and being at the beginning of the diversity renaissance. For the first time ever it is a good thing to be ethnically ambiguous." "For my first 10 years in Hollywood, you had to be African American, white or stereotypical Latino. Now, the doors have blown off and I'm ready to establish an even firmer platform for decades to come. I also love digital from an access perspective for content creators that make it more feasible to produce content for actors. So it feels great," he admitted. He shared that he would love to work with the following directors as his dream collaboration choices: Ridley Scott, Quentin Tarantino, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Sam Levinson, Guillermo Del Toro, and Fernando Meirelles." "I am more interested in the whole of a piece of work rather than focusing on a pursuit to work with a scene partner," he explained. For fans and viewers, he concluded about Queen of the South, "The show is an exhilarating ride buried in the male-dominated world of narco-trafficking and it is well worth a watch. Seasons one to three currently are on Netflix and my season (four) is currently airing on Thursdays 10 p.m. ET on USA. Thank you for showing love to the show and keep your eyes peeled for much more of me. This is only the beginning." To learn more about actor David Bianchi, follow him on "Being on Queen of the South was really a bit of a dream come true," he said. He shared that he would love to work with the following directors as his dream collaboration choices: Ridley Scott, Quentin Tarantino, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Sam Levinson, Guillermo Del Toro, and Fernando Meirelles." "I am more interested in the whole of a piece of work rather than focusing on a pursuit to work with a scene partner," he explained.For fans and viewers, he concluded about Queen of the South, "The show is an exhilarating ride buried in the male-dominated world of narco-trafficking and it is well worth a watch. Seasons one to three currently are on Netflix and my season (four) is currently airing on Thursdays 10 p.m. ET on USA. Thank you for showing love to the show and keep your eyes peeled for much more of me. This is only the beginning."To learn more about actor David Bianchi, follow him on Instagram and his IMDb page