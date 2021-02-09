Email
David A. Gregory to partake in 'ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor David A. Gregory ("One Life to Live" fame) will be participating in "ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway" on Thursday, February 11. This event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Gregory revealed this news to his fans and followers via a video post on his social media pages.
In addition to David A. Gregory, the following One Life to Live alums are scheduled to perform: Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, BethAnn Fuenmayor, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam, Brittany Underwood, and Bree Williamson.
Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Tonya Pinkins, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, and Walt Willey from All My Children will be present, as well as Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Steve Burton, Anthony Geary, Finola Hughes, and Laura Wright from General Hospital.
In addition, there will be live virtual chats on Saturday, February 13, which will be similar to FaceTime calls with the actors.
To learn more about "ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway," check out the official Broadway Cares website.
