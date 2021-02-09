Gregory revealed this news to his fans and followers via a video post on his social media pages.
In addition to David A. Gregory
, the following One Life to Live
alums are scheduled to perform: Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, BethAnn Fuenmayor, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam, Brittany Underwood, and Bree Williamson.
Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Tonya Pinkins, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, and Walt Willey from All My Children
will be present, as well as Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Steve Burton, Anthony Geary, Finola Hughes, and Laura Wright from General Hospital
.
In addition, there will be live virtual chats on Saturday, February 13, which will be similar to FaceTime calls with the actors.
To learn more about "ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway," check out the official Broadway Cares website.
