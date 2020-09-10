Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor David A. Gregory ("One Life to Live" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his acting career and latest projects while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He described his experience on the defunct ABC daytime drama One Life to Live as "the best job" he ever had. Gregory played the role of Robert Ford. "It gave me such a boost. It taught me everything I know about working with a camera, and I've worked with some actors I've ever worked with," he said. "I know the reason we had that job as long as we did was because of the people that watched it. I am very grateful to those people since they still follow me to this day," he added. He praised six-time Emmy award-winning actress Erika Slezak as "the best." "I can't say enough good things about Erika," he said. "Everybody would look at the leader to see how things will get done, and she always did that with poise and agility. I would watch her do these long courtroom scenes and she didn't miss a beat. Erika knew exactly what she was doing every minute and that was really impressive." Gregory also complimented former One Life to Live co-star Kassie DePaiva. "Kassie is wonderful and so sweet. I feel she takes people under her wing. She is so gentle and so kind to people," he said. In addition, he dubbed Robin Strasser as "amazing" and as a "living legend." When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "Dialogue was one of my favorite things to do. Really good acting happens in between the things that you say. There are some great screenwriters and playwrights out there that dialogue is such a pleasure to say and I think an actor will go to great lengths to do that. That's one of the joys of doing it." He also opened up about Dirty Sexy Saint on the streaming platform Passionflix. "That was the second best job I ever had because it was the first time I played the lead in a movie," he said. "Jordan Lane Price was wonderful to work with, and she is really great." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I think it's great. The digital age opens up a lot more opportunities. Many years ago, the jobs were actors were on the four or five main TV channels. Now, there are lot of more opportunities and there is more content out there. If it's good content, I want to be a part of it." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "The Cocoon Phase." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "study." "You can't study enough, basically. It's the practice and the pursuit of the art that is the most important part. Don't worry if you are getting it right, but try to do it anyway," he said. David A. Gregory NBC Universal Media, LLC On staying in such top-notch physical shape, he revealed, "I got in the best physical shape of my life for Dirty Sexy Saint. I wanted to be superhero-ready for that so I worked really hard. After that is over, you hold yourself hostage to that version of yourself from then on." While he may not be vegan, he does enjoy going vegetarian once in a while to help cleanse his system. If he were to do competitive swimming, he shared that his favorite stroke would be the "backstroke." "As a kid, when I took swimming lessons, I always loved it," he said. In track and field, he would love to try the pole vault. "In theory, pole vaulting is my jam," he admitted. "I like the daredevil aspect of it and it feels like you are flying for a second." Gregory offered the following inspiring words for people during the quarantine. "You need to take care of yourself. Do not be afraid to see a therapist," he said. "I have been okay during quarantine," he said. "It changes everybody's life. I still have my health and I'm hanging in." "You need to take care of yourself. Do not be afraid to see a therapist," he said. "Quarantine isn't easy for anybody, it doesn't matter if you are in the public eye or not."He defined the word success as "loving what you do so much that you are willing to do it for free, but you are so good at it that people are going to pay you to do it."