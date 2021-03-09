By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Filmmaker and actor David A. Gregory ("One Life to Live" fame) has a major reason to be proud. In February of 2021, he was honored by the Los Angeles Film Awards. Gregory shared that he wrote The Hobby Horse Kid four years ago, and it sat in his hard drive for "no good reason." He encouraged young and aspiring filmmakers to make their own content. "Write what you can," he said. "Han Solo and Indiana Jones are the same person and we still bought tickets to both," he added in a post on social media. To learn more about David A. Gregory, check out his Instagram He received an Honorable Mention for "First Time Screenwriter" (Feature) for The Hobby Horse Kid. This accolade is in recognition of excellence in filmmaking at the Los Angeles Film Awards.Gregory shared that he wrote The Hobby Horse Kid four years ago, and it sat in his hard drive for "no good reason." He encouraged young and aspiring filmmakers to make their own content. "Write what you can," he said. "Han Solo and Indiana Jones are the same person and we still bought tickets to both," he added in a post on social media.To learn more about David A. Gregory, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Instagram davidagreg) More about David A Gregory, Los Angeles Film Awards, Actor, Filmmaker David A Gregory Los Angeles Film Awa... Actor Filmmaker