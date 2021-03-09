He received an Honorable Mention for "First Time Screenwriter" (Feature) for The Hobby Horse Kid
. This accolade is in recognition of excellence in filmmaking at the Los Angeles Film Awards.
Gregory shared that he wrote The Hobby Horse Kid
four years ago, and it sat in his hard drive for "no good reason." He encouraged young and aspiring filmmakers to make their own content. "Write what you can," he said. "Han Solo and Indiana Jones are the same person and we still bought tickets to both," he added in a post on social media.
