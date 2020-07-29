Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Darryl Stephens chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the romance film "From Zero to I Love You." Stephens plays the role of Peter in From Zero to I Love You opposite Scott Bailey, who plays Jack Dickinson. "It was a little stressful because the character was based on Doug, and I wanted to honor that," he said. "Ultimately, it was a good experience. It took so long for us to shoot, I got to know the character on my own terms for myself." "Scott Bailey is a very generous and present actor. I enjoyed working with him a lot. He is fearless," he said. Stephens also had kind words for Emmy-nominated actor For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "make sure this is something they actually want to do." "It's a tough life. There is a lot of rejection, and you focus on aspects of yourself that don't necessarily lead you in other aspects of life, but if you are driven and you study and it inspires you, then don't give up. Ultimately, you will find your place," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "We don't need to drop off headshots at casting agents' offices in person anymore. We have e-mail and digital resumes, and we can do all kinds of these via phone and computer. There is a plethora of streaming platforms and many shows now to be involved in." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Home with Family." Stephens defined the word success as "maintaining integrity and staying busy." For fans and viewers, he concluded about From Zero to I Love You, "It was a long process. It took us a long time to make it. We are very grateful to the people that have seen it for all of their support." To learn more about actor Darryl Stephens, follow him on From Zero to I Love You is available on Amazon Prime Video by Read More: From Zero to I Love You earned a favorable review from 'From Zero to I Love You' film 'From Zero to I Love You' promotional poster From Zero to I Love You was written and directed by Doug Spearman. "Doug and I have worked together before," he said. "It's always fun to see Doug in his element. Filmmaking is where he really shines."Stephens plays the role of Peter in From Zero to I Love You opposite Scott Bailey, who plays Jack Dickinson. "It was a little stressful because the character was based on Doug, and I wanted to honor that," he said. "Ultimately, it was a good experience. It took so long for us to shoot, I got to know the character on my own terms for myself.""Scott Bailey is a very generous and present actor. I enjoyed working with him a lot. He is fearless," he said.Stephens also had kind words for Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian , who plays Christopher Randolph. "Gregory is a sweetheart. I really enjoy working with him," he said.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "make sure this is something they actually want to do." "It's a tough life. There is a lot of rejection, and you focus on aspects of yourself that don't necessarily lead you in other aspects of life, but if you are driven and you study and it inspires you, then don't give up. Ultimately, you will find your place," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "We don't need to drop off headshots at casting agents' offices in person anymore. We have e-mail and digital resumes, and we can do all kinds of these via phone and computer. There is a plethora of streaming platforms and many shows now to be involved in."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Home with Family."Stephens defined the word success as "maintaining integrity and staying busy."For fans and viewers, he concluded about From Zero to I Love You, "It was a long process. It took us a long time to make it. We are very grateful to the people that have seen it for all of their support."To learn more about actor Darryl Stephens, follow him on Instagram Facebook , and check out his official website From Zero to I Love You is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here : From Zero to I Love You earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Darryl Stephens, From Zero to I Love You, scott bailey, Actor, doug spearman Darryl Stephens From Zero to I Love ... scott bailey Actor doug spearman