article imageReview: 'Dark/Web' star Graham Sibley featured in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Graham Sibley has been spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show," which is hosted by Telly award-winning host and journalist Donna Drake.
Sibley spoke about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination (for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series") for his acting work in the seven-time Emmy-nominated series, Dark/Web, as well as becoming a father for the first time (to twin boys), and thus, celebrating his first Father's Day this year.
He opened up about some of his favorite roles over the years (including Zombie Honeymoon and his performance in Dark/Web), and furnished a glimpse into his future roles (which include playing a beloved former U.S. President). "I have been really digging deep into learning about that," he acknowledged in preparation for his upcoming presidential role. "It's a pretty amazing time to be doing that right now," he said.
Dark/Web is available on Amazon Prime Video.
To learn more about Emmy nominee Graham Sibley, check out his official website and on Instagram.
Graham Sibley in Dark/Web on Amazon Prime
Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web'
