By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment The hit digital drama series "Dark/Web" on Amazon Prime has earned seven 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Dark/Web has been nominated in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category alongside such digital dramas as The Bay, After Forever, EastSiders, and Studio City. The show is also up for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program," and for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."

In the digital acting categories, Rene Heger and Graham Sibley are both nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Zack Sullivan and Leland Adler, respectively.

The anthology series Dark/Web is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on June 26, where this year's ceremony will be virtual (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).