Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime earns seven 2020 Daytime Emmy nods

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
The hit digital drama series "Dark/Web" on Amazon Prime has earned seven 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Dark/Web has been nominated in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category alongside such digital dramas as The Bay, After Forever, EastSiders, and Studio City.
The show is also up for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program," and for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."
Graham Sibley in Dark/Web on Amazon Prime
Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web'
In the digital acting categories, Rene Heger and Graham Sibley are both nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Zack Sullivan and Leland Adler, respectively.
Rene Heger in Dark/Web on Amazon Prime
Rene Heger in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web
The anthology series Dark/Web is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
For more information on Dark/Web, check out its official Facebook page.
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on June 26, where this year's ceremony will be virtual (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
More about darkweb, Emmy, Daytime, amazon prime, Digital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Italy thirsts for tourists as country reopens to Europe
Floyd killing shows 'true face' of US: Iran's Khamenei
Memory of Rodney King riots looms over LA protests
Tropical Storm Amanda death toll rises to 26 in Central America
Review: Brayden Dunbar releases infectious 'Better Alone' single Special
First Russian strikes in 3 months hit NW Syria: monitor
Iranian scientist freed by US back in Iran: reports
Tents and razor wire: Cyprus struggles with migrant influx
Mattea Conforti talks AMC's 'NOS4A2,' 'Frozen 2,' and digital age Special
Malaysian beauty queen sorry over racist US protest remarks