Dark/Web
has been nominated in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category alongside such digital dramas as The Bay
, After Forever
, EastSiders
, and Studio City
.
The show is also up for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program," and for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."
Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web'
In the digital acting categories, Rene Heger
and Graham Sibley
are both nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Zack Sullivan and Leland Adler, respectively.
Rene Heger in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web
The anthology series Dark/Web
is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
.
For more information on Dark/Web
, check out its official Facebook page
.
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on June 26, where this year's ceremony will be virtual (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).