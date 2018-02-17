Daniel Neeson launches eco-friendly clothing line Pine Outfitters

Oscar nominated actor Liam Neeson's son, Daniel Neeson, has launched his eco-friendly clothing line, Pine Outfitters, which aids the non-profit organization, The National Forest Foundation.
Daniel created Pine Outfitters, an environmentally conscious clothing line, with the intent of helping our planet, one tree at a time. The rising fashion designer partnered with The National Forest Foundation, where for every product sold, a tree is planted. Thus far, they have planted over 705 trees across the United States of America. Their motto of Pine Outfitters is "Embrace the wild side."
Most impressive is the fact that instead of modeling the clothes, Daniel is designing them. This unisex collection features sweaters, T-shirts, pants and hats, among other apparel that are recommended for lovers of the outdoors, including snowboarders, skiers, surfers, climbers, bikers, and motor cross athletes, among others; moreover, these products symbolize care and love for the environment via their charitable partnership with The National Forest Foundation.
Their Pop-Up Shop experience in July of 2017 was a commercial success, so they launched a website to make it easier for consumers to explore their eco-friendly clothing line.
For more information on Pine Outfitters, check out its official website, and their Facebook page.