By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On October 22, actor Daniel Goddard announced the news that he has exited the popular daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Goddard announced via a The Australian actor went on to express his gratitude for the experience. "I am forever grateful for my 13 years in The Young and The Restless family but sadly it seems that without Neil and Lily, there just is no Cane," he said. The character Neil Winters was played by the late Kristoff St. John, and Lily Winters is portrayed by Christel Khalil. His dedicated soap fans went on to share their love, appreciation, and support for the actor on his social networks (Twitter, To learn more about The Young and The Restless or to stream the show online, check out the For more information on Daniel Goddard and his filmography, check out his He has played the contract role of Cane Ashby on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless since January of 2007. The show has been the No. 1 show on daytime television for over 30 years.Goddard announced via a tweet that it is with a "heavy heart" that he reveals the news that he is no larger a part of the cast of The Young and The Restless. "I am as shocked and gutted as you are," he explained.The Australian actor went on to express his gratitude for the experience. "I am forever grateful for my 13 years in The Young and The Restless family but sadly it seems that without Neil and Lily, there just is no Cane," he said.The character Neil Winters was played by the late Kristoff St. John, and Lily Winters is portrayed by Christel Khalil.His dedicated soap fans went on to share their love, appreciation, and support for the actor on his social networks (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram ).To learn more about The Young and The Restless or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website For more information on Daniel Goddard and his filmography, check out his IMDb page More about Daniel Goddard, Cane Ashby, Soap opera, Daytime, Drama Daniel Goddard Cane Ashby Soap opera Daytime Drama The young and the re...