Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDaniel Goddard exits 'The Young and The Restless' as Cane Ashby

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On October 22, actor Daniel Goddard announced the news that he has exited the popular daytime drama "The Young and The Restless."
He has played the contract role of Cane Ashby on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless since January of 2007. The show has been the No. 1 show on daytime television for over 30 years.
Goddard announced via a tweet that it is with a "heavy heart" that he reveals the news that he is no larger a part of the cast of The Young and The Restless. "I am as shocked and gutted as you are," he explained.
The Australian actor went on to express his gratitude for the experience. "I am forever grateful for my 13 years in The Young and The Restless family but sadly it seems that without Neil and Lily, there just is no Cane," he said.
The character Neil Winters was played by the late Kristoff St. John, and Lily Winters is portrayed by Christel Khalil.
His dedicated soap fans went on to share their love, appreciation, and support for the actor on his social networks (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).
To learn more about The Young and The Restless or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.
For more information on Daniel Goddard and his filmography, check out his IMDb page.
More about Daniel Goddard, Cane Ashby, Soap opera, Daytime, Drama
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Libra coin key for 'America's financial leadership': Zuckerberg
Netanyahu suffers defeat in failing to form Israeli government
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada vote, will form minority govt
In Syria hospital, Kurdish fighters determined despite burns
Behind the Lens: Alan Mercer talks photography and digital age Special
Q&A: How can small retailers compete over delivery times? Special
Erdogan hails 'historic agreement' with Putin over Syria
Canada's Trudeau wins second term but loses popular vote
Review: Beth Maitland has a terrific year on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Iraq contradicts Pentagon — US troops not approved to stay