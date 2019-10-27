Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDaniel Goddard bids farewell to 'The Young and The Restless' fans

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Daniel Goddard has exited the hit soap opera "The Young and The Restless" and he is bidding farewell to his fans and dearest friends.
In a tweet that he posted to his fans and followers on October 24, he noted that it was "the end of an era" and he invited everybody to watch Cane and Lily's (Christel Khalil) final episode on The Young and The Restless together.
As Cane and Lily's final episode aired, Goddard expressed his love and appreciation to everybody that has been with him "every step of the way" for the past 12 years. He went on to describe The Young and The Restless fans as the "world's greatest fans."
Goddard had played the role of Cane Ashby on the show since January of 2007. For more on The Young and The Restless or to stream the soap opera online, visit the CBS website by clicking here. It has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over three decades.
To learn more about Australian actor Daniel Goddard and to keep up with his future endeavors, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and check out his Facebook page.
More about Daniel Goddard, The young and the restless, Fans, CBS, Soap opera
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Kelsey Elizabeth Edquist opens up about 'Legally Blonde' musical Special
Orthodox Ethiopians criticise PM Abiy over deadly clashes
gTLD Registry Operators Not Monitoring for Security Threats Commissioned
US envoy in Kabul amid election uncertainty, stalled talks
CenturyLinks' suffers data breach with cloud computing system Special
Jo Weil kicks off touring production of 'Bodyguard – The Musical'
More than Tango, Messi or Malbec: understanding Argentina
After Baghdadi raid, Syria villagers tell of quiet neighbour
UK parties argue over election as EU mulls Brexit delay
Review: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall hosts 2019 Halloween Costume Party Special