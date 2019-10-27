In a tweet
that he posted to his fans and followers on October 24, he noted that it was "the end of an era" and he invited everybody to watch Cane and Lily's (Christel Khalil) final episode on The Young and The Restless
together.
As Cane and Lily's final episode aired, Goddard expressed
his love and appreciation to everybody that has been with him "every step of the way" for the past 12 years. He went on to describe The Young and The Restless
fans as the "world's greatest fans."
Goddard had played the role of Cane Ashby on the show since January of 2007. For more on The Young and The Restless
. It has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over three decades.
To learn more about Australian actor Daniel Goddard
.