Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDaniel Goddard and Bryton James launch new BILDBORD app

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane Ashby on "The Young and The Restless") has launched a new app with fellow actor Bryton James, entitled BILDBORD.
Bryton James, who also stars as Devon Hamilton on The Young and The Restless, and Goddard are doing this to unit soap fans during the pandemic. They launched the app BILDBORD, which is 100 percent free and its goal is to connect fans in the daytime world. It officially launched on Friday, May 11.
Emmy award-winning actor Bryton James from The Young and The Restless
Emmy award-winning actor Bryton James from "The Young and The Restless"
Monty Brinton, CBS
Goddard made the announcement via a video post on his official Instagram page, which may be seen below.
James also expressed his excitement via a post on Instagram. "Couldn’t be more excited to share this new venture with you all," he exclaimed. He noted that he has been working on this venture for the past year. "I can't wait to connect with you all...any and all support is appreciated," he remarked.
Their BILDBORD app is available for iPhones and Androids, via its official website.
More about Daniel Goddard, Bryton James, App, BILBORD
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Mass evacuations in India, Bangladesh ahead of 'Super Cyclone'
Facebook to help struggling retailers create online stores
Facial Recognition: Man abducted as child in China reunited with parents after 32 years
Post-COVID-19 working: The end of passwords? Special
Eight Afghan soldiers die fighting off Taliban attack on key city
Canada, US border closure extended until June 21: Trudeau
Review: Alexander 23 releases 'IDK You Yet' animated music video Special
Britain, US denounce Russia's role in Libya conflict
Legal employees report lower productivity in COVID-19 world
Review: Jillian Edwards shines on refreshing 'Meadow' EP Special