Bryton James
, who also stars as Devon Hamilton on The Young and The Restless
, and Goddard are doing this to unit soap fans during the pandemic. They launched the app BILDBORD, which is 100 percent free and its goal is to connect fans in the daytime world. It officially launched on Friday, May 11.
Goddard
made the announcement via a video post on his official Instagram page, which may be seen below.
James also expressed his excitement via a post on Instagram
. "Couldn’t be more excited to share this new venture with you all," he exclaimed. He noted that he has been working on this venture for the past year. "I can't wait to connect with you all...any and all support is appreciated," he remarked.
Their BILDBORD app is available for iPhones and Androids, via its official website
.