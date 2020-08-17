Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Daniel Covin chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of such digital series as "The Bay" and "Evil Touch." He also discussed being an actor in the digital age and the Dream Loud campaign. Instagram Covin (@danielcovin) on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT For Covin, Evil Touch was a "wild experience." "Going to Armenia for the first time was my favorite part, although I am not a fan of a 21-hour travel day. I made great life long friends because of that show and for that I am grateful," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's the only thing I know so I try and make the best of it. I do feel in some ways very encouraged and motivated to be a generation of actors to go through a pandemic for the first time in 100 years." Instagram Covin (@danielcovin) on Dec 27, 2017 at 10:03am PST Covin opened up about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Daniel Covin Brad Everett Young For her fans, Covin concluded, "Thank you for your continued support. Be safe out there and these times will pass. If you have a dream, now is a great time to start pursuing it." Daniel Covin Brad Everett Young On being a part of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay, he remarked, "It was gratifying to be working again. The whole production was very proactive in keeping us safe. On top of that, this new season has some exciting events happening and I am excited for our fans to watch."For Covin, Evil Touch was a "wild experience." "Going to Armenia for the first time was my favorite part, although I am not a fan of a 21-hour travel day. I made great life long friends because of that show and for that I am grateful," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's the only thing I know so I try and make the best of it. I do feel in some ways very encouraged and motivated to be a generation of actors to go through a pandemic for the first time in 100 years."Covin opened up about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign , which works on preserving arts and music programs in schools. "Brad is great friend of mine so it felt very fitting for us to do a shoot. He's very good at what he does so I just let him lead the way and trusted the shots will turn out great, and they did," he said.For her fans, Covin concluded, "Thank you for your continued support. Be safe out there and these times will pass. If you have a dream, now is a great time to start pursuing it." More about Daniel Covin, The Bay, Evil Touch, Dream Loud campaign Daniel Covin The Bay Evil Touch Dream Loud campaign