article imageDan Romano to perform comedy show at Governor's Comedy Club

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Levittown - On June 27, radio personality and actor Dan Romano will be performing at the "Lil Room" at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.
He is the host of the ever-popular "Dan Romano Show" at Governor's Radio every Wednesday evening at 9 p.m., along with his co-hosts Billy Geyer and Michele McDonald. His show covers such diverse topics as sex, drugs, rock and roll, celebrity and rising star interviews, and comedians. For more information on the "Dan Romano Show," check out the program's official website.
Earlier this year, in February, Romano chatted with this journalist about the new crime movie, Duped.
As an actor, Romano is known for his role as the Italian mobster Big Tony in The Streetz and The Streetz 2, which were directed by Eddie Rocky Rivera.
In August of 2018, Romano hosted a benefit show for the Farmingdale Fire Department, which was well-received.
This event is for ages 18 and over. To learn more about Romano's upcoming special comedy show at Governor's Comedy Club, check out its official website.
