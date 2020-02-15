Email
article imageDan Romano to host 'The Best Women in Comedy' event at Governor's

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Levittown - On March 19, actor and radio host Dan Romano of the "Dan Romano Show" will be hosting "The Best Women in Comedy" at Governor's Comedy Club.
Romano will be joined by such female comedians Tracie Jayne (known for her acting work on The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio), Mandy Jones, Michele Fox, Mary Capone, Olga Namer, Kathy Arnold, and Pamela Roth. Comedian Peaches Rodriguez will be headlining this event. The doors open at 7 p.m. and it is expected to be over around 10:30 p.m.
This comedy show is rated R (due to its subject matter) and it is for adults over the age of 18. It will be held at The Lil' Room of Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.
To learn more about this upcoming "Best Women in Comedy" event at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, click here.
For more information on Dan Romano and his filmography, check out his IMDb page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dan Romano back in August of 2019.
More about dan romano, governor's, Comedy, Host, Comedian
 
