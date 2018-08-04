Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDan Romano to host benefit show for Farmingdale Fire Department

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Farmingdale - Long Island radio personality Dan Romano will host a benefit concert for the Farmingdale Fire Department on August 26, 2018.
This event will take place at the Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will raise money for some of the hardest working men and women of the local Fire Department that protect the Village of Farmingdale, business, and housing.
Radio personality Dan Romano of the "Dan Romano Show" (Area 22 Productions) will emcee this benefit. It will feature such special musical guests as Lay Your Hands on Me, the all-female tribute band to Bon Jovi, Damn Your Eyes, Wolfpack Black, as well as such songstresses as Saffire and Sammie Rae Murciano.
In addition, it will include stand-up comedy sets by such veteran comedians as Paul Bond, Mike Keegan, Rich Walker and Pat Marone.
Later on this month, on August 21, Romano will be hosting "Vegan Psychic Night" at Frankie's East Side Gourmet Pizza in Farmingdale, which Romano also owns.
For more information about this entertainment fundraiser that benefits the Farmingdale Fire Department, check out the venue's official homepage.
More about dan romano, Sammi Rae Murciano, farmingdale, Fire department
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Low humidity and high winds fuel growth of California wildfires
Offshore wind energy heading to waters off Virginia Beach
Review: Chicago takes fans on a journey through time at Jones Beach Special
Ebola outbreak in DR Congo believed to have killed 33: health ministry
As sanctions bite, where next for Trump's Iran strategy
Stopping new outbreak of Ebola in Congo 'war zone' will be risky
Op-Ed: Mondo Duplantis is the 'One to Watch' at European Championships
How far can Venezuela go in raising price of world's cheapest gas?
Russia used lessons from Georgia war in Ukraine conflict
New environmental warning for the tropics: biodiversity collapse