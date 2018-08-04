This event will take place at the Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will raise money for some of the hardest working men and women of the local Fire Department that protect the Village of Farmingdale, business, and housing.
Radio personality Dan Romano
of the "Dan Romano Show" (Area 22 Productions
) will emcee this benefit. It will feature such special musical guests as Lay Your Hands on Me
, the all-female tribute band to Bon Jovi, Damn Your Eyes, Wolfpack Black
, as well as such songstresses as Saffire and Sammie Rae Murciano
.
In addition, it will include stand-up comedy sets by such veteran comedians as Paul Bond, Mike Keegan, Rich Walker and Pat Marone.
Later on this month, on August 21, Romano will be hosting "Vegan Psychic Night
" at Frankie's East Side Gourmet Pizza in Farmingdale, which Romano also owns.
For more information about this entertainment fundraiser that benefits the Farmingdale Fire Department, check out the venue's official homepage
.