"Duped
is a movie that I am honored to be in," he said. "I am working with some of the biggest actors in the market today."
These actors include Vincent Pastore from the defunct HBO series The Sopranos
, Tony Darrow, Joseph D'Onofrio, Steve Stanulis, with Paul Borghese as director, the latter of which he described as one of the best "mob directors and actors in the world today." "Paul has worked with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro," he said. "The list goes on and on. Now, I can say that he has worked with Dan Romano
."
Romano
is the host of The Dan Romano Show
, which airs on Gov's Radio every Wednesday.
Aside from his acting and radio endeavors, Romano
is the owner of Frankie's East Side Gourmet Pizza
in Farmingdale on Long Island.
To learn more about The Dan Romano Show
, check out the official Gov's Radio website
, and its Facebook page
.
For more information on Duped
, check out its official website
.