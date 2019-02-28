Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDan Romano opens up about new movie 'Duped' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Levittown - Radio host, actor and pizzeria owner Dan Romano sat down and chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming crime film "Duped."
"Duped is a movie that I am honored to be in," he said. "I am working with some of the biggest actors in the market today."
These actors include Vincent Pastore from the defunct HBO series The Sopranos, Tony Darrow, Joseph D'Onofrio, Steve Stanulis, with Paul Borghese as director, the latter of which he described as one of the best "mob directors and actors in the world today." "Paul has worked with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro," he said. "The list goes on and on. Now, I can say that he has worked with Dan Romano."
Romano is the host of The Dan Romano Show, which airs on Gov's Radio every Wednesday.
Aside from his acting and radio endeavors, Romano is the owner of Frankie's East Side Gourmet Pizza in Farmingdale on Long Island.
To learn more about The Dan Romano Show, check out the official Gov's Radio website, and its Facebook page.
For more information on Duped, check out its official website.
More about dan romano, Vincent pastore, Paul Borghese, Joseph D'Onofrio, Duped
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Director Guy Guido talks about 'Madonna and the Breakfast Club' Special
Thousands stranded in Thailand after Pakistan closes airspace
Argentine 11-year-old's C-section sparks new abortion debate
Indian pilot captured in Pakistan becomes face of escalating conflict
US patience thins with Pakistan as India goes on offense
Op-Ed: Kashmir crisis getting ugly as bloodied Indian pilot goes viral
Yongbyon: the North Korean nuclear complex on the table in Hanoi
Review: Adam Lambert flawless on live rendition of 'Feel Something' Special
No deal, no problem at Trump-Kim summit: analysts
Pupils learn military discipline in Brazil school scheme