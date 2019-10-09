Email
article imageDan Romano named 'Best Actor' by the Corona Film Festival Special

By Markos Papadatos     25 mins ago in Entertainment
Corona - Radio host and actor Dan Romano has a major reason to be proud. He will be honored by the Corona Film Festival, which runs from October 11 and 12.
Romano will be recognized for his work as Italian mobster Big Tony in The Streetz 2, where Eddie Rocky Rivera and Richard Kern served as directors. He will be the recipient of the "Best Actor" Award at the Corona Film Festival, which will take place in Corona, Queens.
"I am humbled and honored to be receiving this award for my acting work. Thank you to the Corona Film Festival for this prestigious honor and to everybody that was involved in the making of The Streetz 2," Dan Romano told Digital Journal.
In addition, on November 21, Romano will be a part of a fundraiser for the Good Friday movie. This will take place at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.
Read More: Dan Romano chatted with Digital Journal back in August of 2019 about his latest endeavors in radio and acting.
