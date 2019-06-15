Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - Daniel "Dan" Clarkson, star and creator, chatted about "Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff" in Las Vegas. "The Windows Showroom is a really nice, intimate space. You can really see all the audience and have fun with them," he added. Particularly impressive about Potted Potter is that the actors do a comedic rendition of all seven Harry Potter books in 70 minutes. "Potted is a really old British word that means to condense. If you've never read the books, it is a great way to get into the whole Harry Potter experience, understand it and enjoy it," he said. When asked how Clarkson handles being dialogue-heavy, to play all these different Harry Potter characters, he said, "I love it. It's an actor's dream since you get to play all of these ridiculous parts. I have a great time doing all of them." "I am a year older than Harry Potter is meant to be in the books," Clarkson admitted. "All of our generation is having kids and they are starting to read the Harry Potter books. It is a full-circle moment for sure and it is amazing to watch that." On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "It is lovely that we can still do something fun and as simple as this. The theater is one of the last art forms, where you can search for your imagination." He revealed that his favorite part of the show is when he gets to do Quidditch. "It's spontaneous. I have no idea what kids are going to get up. It was terrifying and so much fun. That stretches your improvisation muscles and it keeps the show fresh," he said. Clarkson shared that he had the good fortune to meet Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling once. "We were totally starstruck when we met her," he said. "When we first started doing the show 15 years ago, she came to come and see us, but it was sold out. They sent her away because they didn't know who she was. We met her at a charity event and that was the first thing she told us that she tried to see us but it was sold out. As a result, we always have one seat to spare in case she ever wants to come and see it again. She is amazing." He defined the word success as "doing what you love." "That's the most important thing: doing what makes you happy. Every day I am thankful and lucky with what I get to do," he said. For fans of Potted Potter, he said "Please come and see it. We would love to have everybody here." To learn more about Potted Potter, check out its Read More: Digital Journal's Sarah GoPaul reviewed Potted Potter was written and created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC television actors Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. It made its Las Vegas debut on June 4 at the Windows Showroom at Bally's Las Vegas. "We opened last week and it has been brilliant. It has been everything we had hoped for," Clarkson said."The Windows Showroom is a really nice, intimate space. You can really see all the audience and have fun with them," he added.Particularly impressive about Potted Potter is that the actors do a comedic rendition of all seven Harry Potter books in 70 minutes. "Potted is a really old British word that means to condense. If you've never read the books, it is a great way to get into the whole Harry Potter experience, understand it and enjoy it," he said.When asked how Clarkson handles being dialogue-heavy, to play all these different Harry Potter characters, he said, "I love it. It's an actor's dream since you get to play all of these ridiculous parts. I have a great time doing all of them.""I am a year older than Harry Potter is meant to be in the books," Clarkson admitted. "All of our generation is having kids and they are starting to read the Harry Potter books. It is a full-circle moment for sure and it is amazing to watch that."On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "It is lovely that we can still do something fun and as simple as this. The theater is one of the last art forms, where you can search for your imagination."He revealed that his favorite part of the show is when he gets to do Quidditch. "It's spontaneous. I have no idea what kids are going to get up. It was terrifying and so much fun. That stretches your improvisation muscles and it keeps the show fresh," he said.Clarkson shared that he had the good fortune to meet Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling once. "We were totally starstruck when we met her," he said. "When we first started doing the show 15 years ago, she came to come and see us, but it was sold out. They sent her away because they didn't know who she was. We met her at a charity event and that was the first thing she told us that she tried to see us but it was sold out. As a result, we always have one seat to spare in case she ever wants to come and see it again. She is amazing."He defined the word success as "doing what you love." "That's the most important thing: doing what makes you happy. Every day I am thankful and lucky with what I get to do," he said.For fans of Potted Potter, he said "Please come and see it. We would love to have everybody here."To learn more about Potted Potter, check out its official website and their Facebook page : Digital Journal's Sarah GoPaul reviewed Potted Potter in Toronto back in the winter of 2016. More about Dan Clarkson, potted potter, Las vegas, Harry potter, Jk rowling Dan Clarkson potted potter Las vegas Harry potter Jk rowling