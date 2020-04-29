Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Entertainment Dame Vera Lynn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about turning 103 years old, and her "We'll Meet Again" duet with Katherine Jenkins, which benefits the National Health Service (NHS) workers and volunteers. Dame Vera Lynn holding her Companion of Honour award. Susan Fleet, Lea Graham Associates On turning 103 years old, she said, "I take every day as it comes. I feel very lucky to have lived such a long life, and I was so overwhelmed by everyone’s kind messages on my birthday. It is very special to hear from people around the world." During this pandemic, Dame Vera offered the following inspirational message to her fans and followers: "I encourage everyone to remain hopeful and stay strong. Follow the government's advice, look after one another, and keep smiling through. We need each other now more than ever and it is wonderful to see a real community spirit across the country and the world. Dame Vera Lynn Eric Koch/Anefo, Wikimedia Commons Her signature song "We'll Meet Again" is as powerful and relevant today (during this pandemic) as it has ever been. It was originally released in 1939, and it spiked in popularity more than 80 years later, after Queen Elizabeth II referenced the lyrics in her address to the nation on April 5. "I never imagined that my music would still be listened to and sung all these years later," she said. "I am glad the song has provided some comfort to people during these difficult times, which I think is really down to the lyrics. They speak to the universal sense of loss and separation that we have all felt at some time or another," Dame Vera added. "We'll Meet Again" will be released a duet with Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins to aid NHS Charities. "I think the NHS is doing such a wonderful job. They are making sacrifices every day on the front line of this awful virus, which I have seen people compare to a war. I applaud them all and I am delighted that 'We'll Meet Again' can help to raise funds to support their work," she said. On her proudest moments, she responded, "Above everything, I treasure my memories in Burma entertaining our brave boys. They made me feel so safe and it was lovely to be able to do my bit and bring them a piece of home. I am also grateful to have enjoyed such a long career." For her fans and supporters that have been with you all of these decades, Dame Vera concluded, "I would like to thank everyone who has supported my career and enjoyed my music over the years. I am delighted that the songs I have sung have provided even the smallest bit of comfort and enjoyment to them, and it is very humbling to know people are still listening after all this time." Dame Vera Lynn in 1973. I am delighted that the songs I have sung have provided even the smallest bit of comfort and enjoyment to them, and it is very humbling to know people are still listening after all this time."To find out more information on Dame Vera Lynn's Children Charity, check out their official website and their Facebook page