Dame Vera Lynn celebrates 102nd birthday, overwhelmed with wishes

Living music and entertainment legend Dame Vera Lynn has celebrated yet another milestone in her personal life. She turned 102 years old.
An iconic entertainer, Dame Vera Lynn was known as the "Forces' Sweetheart" during World War II, where she would sing for the British troops.
For her 102nd birthday, Dame Vera was quite "overwhelmed" with all of the birthday wishes. She thanked everybody for their "well wishes," which included over 2,000 messages, letters, and flowers from all age groups.
A few years ago, as Digital Journal reported, her 100th birthday was celebrated as a national holiday in the United Kingdom.
Vera Lynn
Vera Lynn 100 official cover art
In 2016, she was made a Companion of Honour (CH) by Queen Elizabeth II for her services to entertainment and charity.
Dame Vera Lynn
supplied by Lea Graham Associates
She is the founder of the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, which is based in West Sussex. This nonprofit organization provides aid to children with cerebral palsy. In addition, it provides education and support for families that are affected by cerebral palsy.
In May of 2018, Dame Vera Lynn chatted with Digital Journal about turning 101 years old.
For more information on Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, check out its official website.