Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Dallas Roberts chatted with Digital Journal about his role as Bob on the new series "Insatiable" on Netflix, which premieres on August 10, 2018. The actor shared that his daily motivation comes from "Pu-Erh Tea." Roberts' advice for aspiring actors is as follows: "Every day you don't quit, someone who looks like you does. I plan to be the only guy who looks like me in 2053." Digital transformation of the film and TV business On the impact of technology on the film and television business, Roberts said, "When I first started, the camera department would call 'reload,' and a big burly guy would come in, pop these giant magazines of film off of the top of the camera, hoist another one up, attach it, and lug the magazines back out. Now, it's the same burly guy, but he's carrying a tiny SD card." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, Roberts said, "Acting involves a lot of failing. I found, when I used to be sent paper scripts to audition with, after a month or so I would end up with a four foot pile of jobs I didn't get, taunting me from the corner of my room. I switched to the iPad as soon as it came out and I haven't looked back. I have rigged up a needlessly elaborate GoodReader/Voice Memos/VLC workflow just to memorize my lines. And you can flip the camera around to check for spinach in your teeth." Roberts listed Frances McDormand and Natalie Portman as his dream female collaboration choices in acting. He also praised teen actress Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade. For his fans, Roberts concluded about Insatiable, "Get ready for your new favorite show, and I would like to formally apologize about my nudity." On his experience on Insatiable on Netflix, Roberts noted that it was "incredible, fashionable and pleasurable."