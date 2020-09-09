Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Armenian music superstar and actress Dalita Avanesian chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the digital series "Purgatory" and being an entertainer in the digital age. She had kind remarks about working with directors Hayk Kbeyan and Michael Caissie. "I am grateful to work with such professional directors. Both Michael Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan are very friendly. Their advice and support behind the camera has helped me a lot. My character, Jessica differs from the previous roles I played. She is a teenager but it does not really makes easier to play her. I have been Jessica for almost three months and I have tried to understand her personality, to feel what she feels and of course having discussions with the directors has helped me more to enter into Jessica's world," she said. Avanesian also complimented such actors as Dalita Avanesian Seducation Production She was a participant of Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2011. On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I have a musical background, had graduated from a musical school and I started singing, playing piano and guitar since age of six. Music is my great passion and whenever I sing it feels natural. After some moment in my musical career, I also started composing my own lyrics or melodies. It is hard to tell what really inspires me, because whenever I try to find inspiration or just push myself really hard to write something new, it just does not work." "My inspiration comes by itself, both when I'm sad and extremely happy. The world around me and the people that I love are always in my heart and in my mind, and sometimes I believe that’s where my inspiration comes from," Avanesian added. On being an actress and a singer in the digital age, she explained, "Digital age has greatly influenced the world of art, be it acting or singing. It gives artists a huge platform and lots of possibilities to represent their art and immediately reach it to a large audience." "I feel great that I get to share what I love with thousands of people," she admitted. "By that, I mean to share my music and to see people relating to it. I also love telling stories with the roles I play in movies or TV series. Being an actress and a singer in a digital age feels like connecting with people all around the world." For young and aspiring actors and singers, she said, "My advice is to always follow your dreams and always believe in yourself. There will be moments where you will be disappointed, but it is crucial to appreciate yourself and never give up your goals. Always work hard, because one day it will pay off and there is no better feeling than being satisfied of yourself and of your achievements." Avanesian defined the word success as follows: "For me, the best definition of success is when I set a goal and achieve it with a hard work and I finally feel happiness, real peace and become completely satisfied with my life. Success is also the feeling that I am doing things I really enjoy by using my real potential." For her fans, Avanesian concluded, "I am thankful for their endless love and support. Receiving their beautiful messages or taking pictures with them in streets makes me feel a great pleasure. I am blessed to be surrounded by caring and loving people, for me it is a huge happiness. I am looking forward to take new journeys in my career and share my new projects with my fans." Receiving their beautiful messages or taking pictures with them in streets makes me feel a great pleasure. I am blessed to be surrounded by caring and loving people, for me it is a huge happiness. I am looking forward to take new journeys in my career and share my new projects with my fans."