By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Armenian singer and actress Dalita Avanesian stars in the digital series "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Avanesian starred alongside such actors as Erik Fellows, Danny Mahoney, Johnny Neal, David Chandler, and Tatjana Marjanovic, among others.

In this digital series Purgatory, she plays the character, Jessica. She acknowledged that Jessica is different from the previous characters that she played. "Jessica is a teenager but it does not really make it easier to play her. I have been Jessica for almost three months and I have tried to understand her personality, to feel what she feels and of course having discussions with the directors has helped me more to enter into Jessica's world," Avanesian said.

She complimented the cast of Purgatory for being "great," and comprised of "professional and talented actors and actresses." "It has been a wonderful experience to work with everyone, both American and Armenian actors," she admitted.

Particularly impressive about Avanesian was that she was a participant of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2011.

Purgatory was directed by Hayk Kbeyan and Michael Caissie, and she is thankful to be working with such professional directors.