Dalita Avanesian stars in the digital series 'Purgatory'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Armenian singer and actress Dalita Avanesian stars in the digital series "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Purgatory was directed by Hayk Kbeyan and Michael Caissie, and she is thankful to be working with such professional directors.
Dalita Avanesian
Dalita Avanesian
The Iconn (Milen Manukian), Dress by Zatik Studio, Hair by Jack Tekeyan, Make-up by Mery Mkrtumyan
Avanesian starred alongside such actors as Erik Fellows, Danny Mahoney, Johnny Neal, David Chandler, and Tatjana Marjanovic, among others.
Dalita Avenesian
Dalita Avenesian
The Iconn (Milen Manukian), Dress by Zatik Studio, Hair by Jack Tekeyan, Make-up by Mery Mkrtumyan
In this digital series Purgatory, she plays the character, Jessica. She acknowledged that Jessica is different from the previous characters that she played. "Jessica is a teenager but it does not really make it easier to play her. I have been Jessica for almost three months and I have tried to understand her personality, to feel what she feels and of course having discussions with the directors has helped me more to enter into Jessica's world," Avanesian said.
Armenian singer Dalita Avanesian
Armenian singer Dalita Avanesian
The Iconn (Milen Manukian), Dress by Zatik Studio, Hair by Jack Tekeyan, Make-up by Mery Mkrtumyan
She complimented the cast of Purgatory for being "great," and comprised of "professional and talented actors and actresses." "It has been a wonderful experience to work with everyone, both American and Armenian actors," she admitted.
Dalita Avanesian
Dalita Avanesian
The Iconn (Milen Manukian), Dress by Zatik Studio, Hair by Jack Tekeyan, Make-up by Mery Mkrtumyan
Particularly impressive about Avanesian was that she was a participant of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2011.
Dalita Avanesian
Dalita Avanesian
The Iconn (Milen Manukian), Dress by Zatik Studio, Hair by Jack Tekeyan, Make-up by Mery Mkrtumyan
Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
Dalita Avanesian
Dalita Avanesian
The Iconn (Milen Manukian), Dress by Zatik Studio, Hair by Jack Tekeyan, Make-up by Mery Mkrtumyan
For more information on Armenian star Dalita Avanesian, check out her official homepage and check out her Facebook page. Fans can also follow her on Instagram.
Dalita Avanesian
Dalita Avanesian
The Iconn (Milen Manukian), Dress by Zatik Studio, Hair by Jack Tekeyan, Make-up by Mery Mkrtumyan
More about Dalita Avanesian, Purgatory, Digital, Series
 
Entertainment Video
