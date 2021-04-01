Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Dade Elza chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the hostage thriller "86 Melrose Avenue,' which was written and directed by Lili Matta. "This film was very organic, and it was super intense every day," he added. "It was a really cool experience, unlike anything I had ever done." 86 Melrose Avenue will be available on April 20 on such Video On Demand (VOD) platforms as iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube. He had kind words about working with showrunner Lili Matta and fellow actor, Emmy nominee "I love Gregory Zarian, he and I have become close friends. We really clicked and I felt we were telling a story in the best way possible. Also, Gregory and I are working on another project, Mystery Incorporated, together right now," he added. Speaking of this new project, Elza is really looking forward to playing Fred Jones in Mystery Incorporated. "That was a dream," he admitted. "I am so excited to be able to bring it to life. We have been working on that for quite some time. I've wanted to play Fred Jones since I was a child, so to be able to make this happen has been insane." He enjoyed playing the Red Power Ranger, Landen Tate, in Power Rangers: Shattered Past. "I have been really blessed. The last two years I have been getting all of these dream roles," he said. "Playing Landen Tate is such a cool thing because Time Force was my favorite season of Power Rangers." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Perseverance." Elza defined the word success as "being able to support yourself doing what you love." "That's one thing I am able to say that if it all ended right now, I would be able to say that I am fulfilled and I feel successful," he said. To learn more about actor Dade Elza, check out his Read More: 86 Melrose Avenue earned a favorable review from In 86 Melrose Avenue, he stars as Travis, where his controlled, villainous acting performance was equal in excellence to that of Stanley Tucci in Little Children. "It was the most intense film or project that I have ever been a part of," he said. "We went hard on raising awareness on the PTSD issue. We shot everything chronologically, which is interesting since, in most films I had previously done, I would bounce around blocking scenes.""This film was very organic, and it was super intense every day," he added. "It was a really cool experience, unlike anything I had ever done."86 Melrose Avenue will be available on April 20 on such Video On Demand (VOD) platforms as iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.He had kind words about working with showrunner Lili Matta and fellow actor, Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian . "Lili was fantastic," he said. "She has a great eye where she sees things in you that you may not see yourself. Lii has a way of getting the best performance out of us the whole time we were there.""I love Gregory Zarian, he and I have become close friends. We really clicked and I felt we were telling a story in the best way possible. Also, Gregory and I are working on another project, Mystery Incorporated, together right now," he added.Speaking of this new project, Elza is really looking forward to playing Fred Jones in Mystery Incorporated. "That was a dream," he admitted. "I am so excited to be able to bring it to life. We have been working on that for quite some time. I've wanted to play Fred Jones since I was a child, so to be able to make this happen has been insane."He enjoyed playing the Red Power Ranger, Landen Tate, in Power Rangers: Shattered Past. "I have been really blessed. The last two years I have been getting all of these dream roles," he said. "Playing Landen Tate is such a cool thing because Time Force was my favorite season of Power Rangers."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Perseverance."Elza defined the word success as "being able to support yourself doing what you love." "That's one thing I am able to say that if it all ended right now, I would be able to say that I am fulfilled and I feel successful," he said.To learn more about actor Dade Elza, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram 86 Melrose Avenue earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Dade Elza, Actor, 86 melrose avenue, Thriller, Hostage Dade Elza Actor 86 melrose avenue Thriller Hostage