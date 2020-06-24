Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Crystal Lee Brown chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the digital series "Giants" and being an actress in the digital age. On her character Tamera, she said "I wish Tamera lived in Los Angeles with her brother, Malachi, in Giants, and that family wasn't separated by distance. I wanted to be there for him and to check in. I have two brothers in real life so it was up my alley to play her." "The creator, "Also, I enjoyed watching the series as a fan as well," she added. "I love the vision that James [Bland], Vanessa Baden Kelly, and the whole team had." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "The digital age is where things are going now. The fact that you can make your own content and that you can collaborate with friends and just shoot without needing the green light from a big studio is amazing. Platforms such as YouTube allow you to put your content out there. Hopefully, somebody from a bigger studio or a network sees it and wants to help grow it. Today, we are doing things all on our own." For young and aspiring actors, Brown encouraged them to persevere. "Never give up," she said. "This career path that I have chosen is a journey. Enjoy the journey. To all the creators out there, keep going and keep pushing. Don't allow someone that you can't do it, or live your vision and your dream." Brown had nothing but kind remarks about Erin Cherry, who won the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Brenda in After Forever. "We were rooting for each other," Brown said. "To have two African-American women nominated in our category, and for one of us to win it, felt amazing. That spoke volumes to the shift that the industry has gone through. I was honored to be there, and it was an honor for Cherry to give me a shout-out in her acceptance speech. That was great, and I would have done the same thing for Cherry had it happened to me." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Gratitude." "Right now, I am in a total state of gratitude for all that I've gone through, and all that has been added to my journey as an actor. Maintaining gratitude is a good one for me. You have to surrender at one point in your journey to be fully grateful for all that comes after the surrendering. I am excited for what is yet to come," she said. Aside from her acting career, she is an audition coach and the CEO of a self-tape company, Brown defined the word success as "living your life to the fullest." Aside from her acting career, she is an audition coach and the CEO of a self-tape company, I Tape LA . "I work with actors daily. My service to them is just to give back. Now that I know how to navigate this business, I feel it's my duty to give back to my fellow artists that come after me, so they are more prepared to navigate this business without blinders on," she said. 