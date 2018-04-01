On May 3, world renowned magician Criss Angel will be bringing his "RAW — The Mindfreak Unplugged" show to the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York.
The Greek-American magician has been on top of the world of magic for well over a decade, yet he is constantly reinventing himself, and creating new things for his fans worldwide.
"Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a unique theatrical experience. It will include his famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and his signature illusions, which will be performed in a raw, intimate setting.
Angel has been hailed as the "most influential and imitated magician of the modern era." He has earned rave reviews from Bloomberg Businessweek, Las Vegas Sun and Digital Journal, among countless other media outlets.
To learn more about his upcoming RAW show on Long Island, check out the official Tilles Center website.
"Are you ready?" to quote Criss Angel, cause the master magician is coming to town.
To learn more about magician Criss Angel, check out his homepage.