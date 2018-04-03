Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Criss Angel chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at the Tilles Center in Brookville, New York. He also opened up about the digital transformation of magic and entertainment, thanks to technology. He described his new " The Greek-American magician continued, "I love doing it because it's a different type of show for me. It's very intimate and unplugged. We have three cameras shooting the show, on three different screens so that people can see it. There will be a music score and theatrics. There are some illusions in there, comedy and close-up magic. There is something in it for everyone." On October 28, Angel will be celebrating his 10 year anniversary at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. "That will be my last show at the Luxor. I am excited to announce my new project in the next two months," he said. Angel shared that he would love to return to The Paramount in Huntington, New York, again someday. "I love The Paramount. The owner is a great guy, and I love doing shows there," he said. He also noted that his son, Johnny, is doing "great." "Hopefully, this December 28, he will ring the bell for being free of cancer after three years of treatments. He is doing good," he said. For aspiring magicians, he said, "Be yourself. You are a gift to the world. You are unique and you are original. Stop trying to be somebody else. Celebrate you since there is only one of you." He revealed that it took him "18 years to be an overnight success." Angel defined success as "having love, health and happiness." "When you have these three things (love, health and happiness), you are the richest person in the world and the most successful," he said. Digital transformation of entertainment and magic scene On the impact of technology in the entertainment and magic scene, Angel said, "When you are stuck in the time, you either fade away, or you have to keep up with the new technology. The fact that magic transforms technologically or through technology is very important. That way, it maintains its relevance with today's audience." His magic shows always come with the latest technologies such as LED lights and screens. "At the Tilles Center, we will be utilizing three different screens for the show," he said. On his use of technology in his daily routine as a magician, "I certainly embrace technology, not just in social media, but in general in my art form. I am looking for the latest, greatest pieces of equipment that will allow me to create unique experiences that audiences have never seen before." For his Greek-American fans and Long Island fan-base, he concluded, "Xristos Anesti. Thank you for all the love and support, and I hope to see you at the Tilles Center, or one of the other five shows I will be performing in the coming weeks." To learn more about master magician On May 3, Angel will be headlining the Tilles Center for the Performings Arts in Brookville on Long Island with his new "RAW — The Mindfreak Unplugged" show. "It's amazing, since I grew up on Long Island. I used to pass near there all the time, on a bicycle and in a car, so to be able to perform there now is like coming full circle," he said.He described his new " RAW — The Mindfreak Unplugged " show as an "up close and personal and in-your-face" performance. "It's magic that really challenges me. It's things I've done on television that I've never performed live. It's brand new material. People are going to be blown away in this intimate show. It has a lot of audience participation. It is scary and fun," he said. "It celebrates the fact that I am at Tilles Center. I am looking for the latest, greatest pieces of equipment that will allow me to create unique experiences that audiences have never seen before." For his Greek-American fans and Long Island fan-base, he concluded, "Xristos Anesti. Thank you for all the love and support, and I hope to see you at the Tilles Center, or one of the other five shows I will be performing in the coming weeks."