By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment

World-class magician Criss Angel has shared some positive news about the health of his five-year-old son Johnny Crisstopher.

Shaunyl Benson shared in a post on Instagram that "it looks like Johnny Crisstopher is in remission." "We are waiting for the results of the bone marrow and the spinal, but the last time we had this test done, it was negative."

"Thanks for all of the thoughts and prayers," Angel said, effusively. "With God, anything is possible. We are so grateful."

"Good news so far... Thank #God, @cure4thekids @crissangelhelp & all of you for your thoughts and prayers. A #GoodDay," Angel posted on Instagram accompanied with a photo of Johnny Crisstopher while he is in recovery.

Angel also posted the following inspirational video on his YouTube channel, which deserves more than just a passing glance.

In December of 2019, he announced that his son's cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, had returned. Five days ago, Angel updated his fans and followers on the condition of his son.

To learn more about Criss Angel, check out his official website and his Facebook page.

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Criss Angel for putting on the "greatest magic show of 2019."