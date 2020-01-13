Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCriss Angel shares positive news about five-year-old son's health

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
World-class magician Criss Angel has shared some positive news about the health of his five-year-old son Johnny Crisstopher.
In December of 2019, he announced that his son's cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, had returned. Five days ago, Angel updated his fans and followers on the condition of his son.
Shaunyl Benson shared in a post on Instagram that "it looks like Johnny Crisstopher is in remission." "We are waiting for the results of the bone marrow and the spinal, but the last time we had this test done, it was negative."
"Thanks for all of the thoughts and prayers," Angel said, effusively. "With God, anything is possible. We are so grateful."
"Good news so far... Thank #God, @cure4thekids @crissangelhelp & all of you for your thoughts and prayers. A #GoodDay," Angel posted on Instagram accompanied with a photo of Johnny Crisstopher while he is in recovery.
Angel also posted the following inspirational video on his YouTube channel, which deserves more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about Criss Angel, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Criss Angel for putting on the "greatest magic show of 2019."
More about Criss Angel, Son, Health, Magician, johnny crisstopher
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Adam Lambert and Queen to perform at Fire Fight Australia benefit
Joint mission will launch 2 satellites to track rising sea levels
Oscar nominees emerge as awards row rages over female snubs
Op-Ed: Russia’s sixth gen S70 UAV fighter is trickier than it looks
Alicia Leigh Willis talks 'The Bay,' acting career, being a mom Special
Essential Science: Earth-size habitable-zone world detected
Olivia Newton-John to perform at Fire Fight Australia benefit
The Texas Tenors talk New York show, new book, CD, future plans Special
Op-Ed: US tried to assassinate another key Iranian general but failed
Iraq warns of 'collapse' if Trump blocks oil cash