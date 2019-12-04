By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment World-renowned magician Criss Angel revealed that his five-year-old son, Johnny Crisstopher's, cancer has returned. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He hopes to gather many of his dear celebrity friends that are huge artists to help him gather that amount to help beat cancer. He hopes to announce that roster for his son's benefit by the end of the year. Angel went on to thank Cure 4 The Kids and everyone for their thoughts and prayers on his social networks. Thank you Cure4thekids and all for your thoughts and prayers. ❤️ mPKYlPml59 — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) December 4, 2019 To learn more about acclaimed magician Angel exclusively announced to TMZ that his son had a relapse and he is going back into the hospital on Monday. "In light of all that, and all of these kids that suffer with pediatric cancer, we are going to try to raise $5 million dollars in one night in Planet Hollywood," he told TMZ, prior to sharing the staggering statistic that one child every two minutes is diagnosed with pediatric cancer. He is in California trying to boost his son's spirits by taking him to Disneyland.He hopes to gather many of his dear celebrity friends that are huge artists to help him gather that amount to help beat cancer. He hopes to announce that roster for his son's benefit by the end of the year.Angel went on to thank Cure 4 The Kids and everyone for their thoughts and prayers on his social networks.To learn more about acclaimed magician Criss Angel , check out his official Facebook page More about Criss Angel, Magician, Cancer, Leukemia, Son Criss Angel Magician Cancer Leukemia Son johnny crisstopher