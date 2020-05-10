Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCriss Angel remembers late magician Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
World-class magician Criss Angel has paid a moving tribute to the late but great Roy Horn of the German-American magic duo Siegfried & Roy.
Roy Horn, was one-half of the popular magic duo Siegfried & Roy. He passed away on Friday, May 8 due to complications from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a poignant tribute video on Instagram, Criss Angel described the death of Roy as "one of magic's biggest losses." The superstar magician extended his deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family, Siegfried, Lynette and everybody that was close to him. "No words can put into meaning how much Siegfried & Roy has meant to me and my career and my life," Angel said.
Angel thanked them for always being kind to him and for providing him support, especially early on in his career. Most recently, Siegfried & Roy helped him raise money for pediatric cancer.
"Most of all, I am honored to have the amazing memories that have been created for me to think about for the rest of my life," Angel said. "You are the ones who are responsible for changing the trajectory of Las Vegas. You will forever be etched in history and most importantly, etched in all of our minds and hearts. Roy, may you rest in peace. God bless you," Angel concluded in his tribute video in loving memory of Roy Horn.
More about Criss Angel, Siegfried & Roy, Magician
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Riot police chase Hong Kong Mother's Day protesters
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons honors wife, Aja, on Mother's Day
Facebook extends work from home until 2021 Special
The impact of COVID-19 on cybersecurity Special
China's Wuhan reports first virus infection in over a month
Criss Angel remembers late magician Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen rock on 'You Are The Champions' rendition Special
Op-Ed: Fauci and two other officials quarantine after exposure to virus
COVID-19 hits another Cargill meat-processing facility in Canada
Libya says 4 killed in rocket attacks as Turkey warns Haftar