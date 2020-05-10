Criss Angel remembers late magician Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy

Roy Horn, was one-half of the popular magic duo Siegfried & Roy. He passed away on Friday, May 8 due to complications from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).In a poignant tribute video on Instagram, Criss Angel described the death of Roy as "one of magic's biggest losses." The superstar magician extended his deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family, Siegfried, Lynette and everybody that was close to him. "No words can put into meaning how much Siegfried & Roy has meant to me and my career and my life," Angel said.Angel thanked them for always being kind to him and for providing him support, especially early on in his career. Most recently, Siegfried & Roy helped him raise money for pediatric cancer."Most of all, I am honored to have the amazing memories that have been created for me to think about for the rest of my life," Angel said. "You are the ones who are responsible for changing the trajectory of Las Vegas. You will forever be etched in history and most importantly, etched in all of our minds and hearts. Roy, may you rest in peace. God bless you," Angel concluded in his tribute video in loving memory of Roy Horn.