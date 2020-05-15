Criss Angel donates food, tickets to Las Vegas families in need

View this post on Instagram

THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart @CoreCares @Sysco_LasVegas @CoreGrp @KDCLasVegas @DaveKirvin @TawnyStrelic @CaesarsEntertainment @WoodlandScenics @WalthersTrains #BaseEntertainment My Team @CrissAngelHelp & #CrissAngelStudios my love @shaunylbenson and all of the amazing volunteers who helped make today such a success for the patients/families & first-responders @Cure4TheKids & Summerlin Hospital. If you would like to donate please do at CrissAngelHELP.com thx Love Xc