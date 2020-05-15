Criss Angel donates food, tickets to Las Vegas families in need

On May 14, Greek-American superstar magician Criss Angel has donated $250,000 worth of food to Las Vegas families in need.
Angel
is doing his part in helping people during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Yesterday, he donated a quarter-million worth of food and 1,000 show tickets (for his smash magic show Mindfreak
) to the families at Cure 4 The Kids
, which helps children that are battling cancer.
This cause hits home to Criss Angel since his son, Johnny Crisstopher, has been battling leukemia since he was 20 months old. He described it as "the most rewarding day."
Fans and followers can check out his emotional video post on his Instagram page
.
In other Criss Angel
news, he paid tribute to the late but great Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy, who passed away last week from COVID-19.