article imageCriss Angel announces new show in Las Vegas, to be a father again

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
Las Vegas - Internally recognized magician Criss Angel has another milestone to celebrate in his personal life. He will become a father for the second time.
Angel is finishing up his 10-year residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. His final show will take place at that venue on October 28.
His brand new "Mindfreak" magic show will begin on December 19 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which ironically enough, coincides with Angel's 51st birthday.
The world renowned magician is already a father to four-year-old Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos, who has been treated for a rare form of leukemia. Angel and Shaunyl Benson hosted a gender reveal via his Instagram page, and the short video clip may be seen by clicking here. (Spoiler alert: The baby's gender is revealed, and the couple shared the new baby's name with the public).
This past May, Angel performed his RAW show at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in his native Long Island.
To learn more about award-winning magician Criss Angel and his latest projects, check out his official website.
Read More: Criss Angel chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transformation of the entertainment and contemporary magic scene.
