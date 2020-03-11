Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - Famed director Hanoch Rosènn (creator of "WOW — The Vegas Spectacular") chatted with Digital Journal about the new "Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular." This production will feature performances that showcase the diverse talents of 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from all over the globe. These artists include dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and the iconic showgirl to the iconic Jubilee Theatre. "They are all connected to the storyline. It's about a guy that gets a one-way ticket to Las Vegas and experiences 24 hours of a whirlwind in this amazing city," he said. "It's a big show and it's all about entertainment in Las Vegas," Rosènn added. Their sets are superb coupled with massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms, which will feature some of Las Vegas's biggest headliners such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. "Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Marilyn Monroe are all connected to Las Vegas. It's all about a big show with costumes and revue dancers. It will have variety acts from all over the world. The LED screens make you feel like you are in a new location each time," he said. "I am bringing back the 'Globe of Death' act with the motorcycles," he added. On being a creator in the digital age, he said, "It is important to grow with the technology and not to ignore it. Pay tribute to the old styles and the things that were done 15 to 20 years ago, and use it in a new kind of way, where it doesn't lose its touch and people can identify with it. The technology is a tool for them to be a part of this Extravaganza. Every three or four minutes, the act is different and the stage is different." Most recently, For fans and viewers, he concluded about Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular, "If they want to see a Vegas-type show (with everything in one show in 85 minutes). It is sexy, funny and exciting." To learn more about Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its Extravaganza makes its North American premiere on Saturday, March 14, at the Jubilee Theater at Bally's Las Vegas. "You can expect a grand show here, an extravaganza at the legendary Jubilee Theatre. I am excited for opening night," he said. "It's a show about Las Vegas with all the Vegas elements. I am trying to pay tribute to this beautiful city."This production will feature performances that showcase the diverse talents of 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from all over the globe. These artists include dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and the iconic showgirl to the iconic Jubilee Theatre. "They are all connected to the storyline. It's about a guy that gets a one-way ticket to Las Vegas and experiences 24 hours of a whirlwind in this amazing city," he said."It's a big show and it's all about entertainment in Las Vegas," Rosènn added.Their sets are superb coupled with massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms, which will feature some of Las Vegas's biggest headliners such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. "Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Marilyn Monroe are all connected to Las Vegas. It's all about a big show with costumes and revue dancers. It will have variety acts from all over the world. The LED screens make you feel like you are in a new location each time," he said. "I am bringing back the 'Globe of Death' act with the motorcycles," he added.On being a creator in the digital age, he said, "It is important to grow with the technology and not to ignore it. Pay tribute to the old styles and the things that were done 15 to 20 years ago, and use it in a new kind of way, where it doesn't lose its touch and people can identify with it. The technology is a tool for them to be a part of this Extravaganza. Every three or four minutes, the act is different and the stage is different."Most recently, WOW — The Vegas Spectacular , celebrated its 1000th show and its second anniversary at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. "That was a big experience for me to do the first show in Las Vegas, and I learned a lot. WOW is more family-friendly, while Extravaganza is a revue with variety show elements to it and it's geared for adults," he admitted. "I came with more knowledge for the second show."For fans and viewers, he concluded about Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular, "If they want to see a Vegas-type show (with everything in one show in 85 minutes). It is sexy, funny and exciting."To learn more about Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its official homepage , and its Facebook page More about Wow, vegas spectacular, Extravaganza, Hanoch Rosnn Wow vegas spectacular Extravaganza Hanoch Rosnn