Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Courtney Hope chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Sally Spectra on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. The show has been the No. 1 daytime drama for over 32 years, and it recently celebrated its 48th anniversary. "It is an honor and so cool to be a part of The Young and The Restless family. It has been a great experience so far," she said. She had great words about working with such luminous acting partners as Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), Hunter King (Summer Newman), and Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore). "It has been a dream, they are all great," she said. "They all super professional, wonderful at what they do, and they are just really great people and they love to have fun. There is always a light, calm energy on set. I can see a family dynamic there and it has been really heartwarming." Hope added that she really liked working with Tyler Johnson, who plays Theo Vanderway on the show. "It was really fun working with Tyler, and seeing the back and forth between Sally and Theo. He is a really sweet guy, and those scenes were fun," she said. She enjoyed doing the cross-over episodes a few months ago, where The Young and The Restless stars crossed over with The Bold and The Beautiful actors in Genoa City and Los Angeles respectively. "It has been fun to mix worlds especially for me since I was over at The Bold and The Beautiful for so long, and they are family as well. It was great to see them carry through the story that we had. Unfortunately, for Sally, she can't get rid of her past," she said. Recently, Hope enjoyed reuniting with her onscreen grandmother Shirley Spectra (played by Patrika Darbo) on The Young and The Restless via FaceTime. "I love Patrika so much," she admitted. "It was really great to FaceTime with her, I really miss her so much. When I saw that I was going to be talking with her, I was so excited. She has definitely been like a 'grams' to me even in real life so that scene made me so happy. I love her and respect her so much." On her daily motivations as an actress, Hope said, "Honestly, I love what I do, I love playing pretend and I also love telling stories. For me, I love getting to the truth of things. Honesty and truth are so important to me. I take what the writers have written and I try to find the truth and the humanity in the stories." "I like to be able to understand more about human beings, tell stories, and make people feel less alone. I really enjoy what I do, and I feel very lucky to be doing it," she added. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy in the daytime drama world, Hope responded, "It's not too bad. I normally look at my scripts at least three days ahead of time, if not more, so that I can take my time with it, and create the memories and what it is that I want, and what I am fighting for. I am not one that looks at the script the night before. I really love what I do so I try to be as prepared as possible, not only for myself but for the people that I am working with." On her career-defining moments, she said, "Honestly, every job I've ever had has definitely defined me in a different way. I think Sally, in particular, has really played a huge role in my life, and I have gained more confidence with each person I have worked with, and I've learned a lot from the people that I've worked with." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Keep studying, that's one of my biggest things. We are always growing as human beings so we are always going to be growing as artists. Also, continue to grow as a person and if it's something that you really want to do, then don't give up." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Hope said, "The New Beginning." "There are so many things in my life right now. I just got engaged to Chad [Duell] and we are looking towards our future and getting married," she said. "Also, personally, I have settled more into who I am, and I feel like I am starting fresh in a lot of ways, and that feels cool and exciting." On her recent engagement to soap actor Chad Duell, she said, "That felt wonderful, I was very excited." Hope defined the word success as "getting to be joyous every day by living my truth and doing the things that I love with the people that I love." "Success is finding the joy in all the things I do each and every day, and finding the love in the people that surround me, and in my artistry. If I can do those things, and find the joy and love around me, then in my eyes, I feel successful," she said. For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "A huge 'thank you.' The fans are absolutely wonderful, they are the ones that really fell in love with Sally and fought for her, and supported her, and me too. The fans have been super supportive of me and they have been wonderful, I am very thankful for them. I am excited to see where Sally's journey goes and I will be interested to see what the fans think, hopefully, they enjoy it." To learn more about The Young and The Restless, or to stream the show online, check out the For more information on actress Courtney Hope, follow her on Courtney Hope Gilles Toucas, Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc. On playing the role of Sally on The Young and The Restless, she said, "It has been a blast, it has been really cool. It's fun seeing Sally in a different city with different people, and with different relationships being created. 