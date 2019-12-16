Country queen Jeannie Seely receives honorary doctorate from LMU

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Country queen Jeannie Seely has a major reason to be proud. She received the honorary Doctor of Arts degree by Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) on Saturday, December 14. Seely accepted this doctorate as Jeannie Seely-Ward in recognition of her husband, Gene Ward, who is an LMU alumnus of the class of 1956. He is an inductee in the Professional Hall of Fame at LMU. She noted that this is an "honor that exceeds her dreams." "I could never have imagined this," she exclaimed. "I hope that I can always be deserving of this title in all that I do." Seely noted her excitement since it comes from her husband, Gene Ward's alma mater. For Seely, it has been a privilege to watch the growth of the beautiful campus and to get to know its amazing staff. "I am very grateful and I thank you," she said. Affectionately known as "Miss Country Soul," she has been a veteran member of the Grand Ole Opry for over 52 years. In 1966, she won the Grammy Award for "Best Female Country Vocal Performance" for "Don't Touch Me." Seely was the first female recording artist to regularly host segments of the weekly Grand Ole Opry shows. This past November, as To learn more about Jeannie Seely and her music, check out her official The ceremony took place at the Tex Turner Arena. She was recognized for her groundbreaking accomplishments in the country music business, and for her support of new talent. Other local musicians that have been honored by LMU with honorary doctorates include the late bluegrass legend Dr. Ralph Stanley and bluegrass singer-songwriter Steve Gulley.Seely accepted this doctorate as Jeannie Seely-Ward in recognition of her husband, Gene Ward, who is an LMU alumnus of the class of 1956. He is an inductee in the Professional Hall of Fame at LMU.She noted that this is an "honor that exceeds her dreams." "I could never have imagined this," she exclaimed. "I hope that I can always be deserving of this title in all that I do."Seely noted her excitement since it comes from her husband, Gene Ward's alma mater. For Seely, it has been a privilege to watch the growth of the beautiful campus and to get to know its amazing staff. "I am very grateful and I thank you," she said.Affectionately known as "Miss Country Soul," she has been a veteran member of the Grand Ole Opry for over 52 years. In 1966, she won the Grammy Award for "Best Female Country Vocal Performance" for "Don't Touch Me." Seely was the first female recording artist to regularly host segments of the weekly Grand Ole Opry shows.This past November, as Digital Journal reported , she served as Co-Grand Marshal at the Veterans Day Parade.To learn more about Jeannie Seely and her music, check out her official Facebook page More about Jeannie Seely, LMU, Country, Soul, Grand ole opry Jeannie Seely LMU Country Soul Grand ole opry