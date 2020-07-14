Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Cory Smoot ("Teen Wolf") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career in the entertainment industry while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He opened up about his experience in Teen Wolf. "It was awsome and cool. The cast and the makeup were great," he said. "On the set, we got to experience a live actual wolf, which was pretty neat, especially how trained and well-behaved the animal was." While in Teen Wolf, he has nothing but the greatest remarks about working with fellow actor Mike C. Manning. "Mike is awesome. He's a character and he's cool," he said. Each day, he stays motivated thanks to his humble beginnings. "I came from a small town in Columbus, Ohio. We didn't have many opportunities there," he said. "Everybody goes about life in a repetitious manner. That motivated me since I wanted to experience more. Any time that I need a boost or ambition, I remember where I came from and where it all started." "My family back at home has been a great support system. Their belief and faith in me have been incredible, and that really helps," he added. Cory Smoot Collin Stark On being an entertainer in the digital age, Smoot said, "It's cool, I like it but I am kind of an old soul. We are lucky and very fortunate to live in this day and age. The benefits greatly outweigh the disadvantages." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to be "optimistic." "Try to make a conscious effort of being optimistic, which is vital and essential right now. Seek optimism and be as tough as possible during this time." He revealed that he grew up wrestling, fighting, and boxing in Columbus, Ohio. "I fought as an amateur for 13 years," he said. Cory Smoot Howard Reyes Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "What is going on." "I am hanging in there while all this is going on," he said. If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would run "the 100 yard dash." "Consciously make an effort to find positivity right now. We will pull through this and we will be okay. Wear your masks. It's important to follow the rules," he told his fans and followers during the pandemic. Smoot defined the word success as "peace." "When I feel successful, it starts and it stems with peace," he explained. To learn more about Cory Smoot and his latest endeavors, follow him on Cory Smoot Chris Evan "I have been a bit anxious and a bit bored at times," he said about life in quarantine. "I'm hanging in there and I'm trying to keep myself busy. I am trying to stay as positive and optimistic as possible."He opened up about his experience in Teen Wolf. "It was awsome and cool. The cast and the makeup were great," he said. "On the set, we got to experience a live actual wolf, which was pretty neat, especially how trained and well-behaved the animal was."While in Teen Wolf, he has nothing but the greatest remarks about working with fellow actor Mike C. Manning. "Mike is awesome. He's a character and he's cool," he said.Each day, he stays motivated thanks to his humble beginnings. "I came from a small town in Columbus, Ohio. We didn't have many opportunities there," he said. "Everybody goes about life in a repetitious manner. That motivated me since I wanted to experience more. Any time that I need a boost or ambition, I remember where I came from and where it all started.""My family back at home has been a great support system. Their belief and faith in me have been incredible, and that really helps," he added.On being an entertainer in the digital age, Smoot said, "It's cool, I like it but I am kind of an old soul. We are lucky and very fortunate to live in this day and age. The benefits greatly outweigh the disadvantages."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to be "optimistic." "Try to make a conscious effort of being optimistic, which is vital and essential right now. Seek optimism and be as tough as possible during this time."He revealed that he grew up wrestling, fighting, and boxing in Columbus, Ohio. "I fought as an amateur for 13 years," he said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "What is going on." "I am hanging in there while all this is going on," he said.If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would run "the 100 yard dash.""Consciously make an effort to find positivity right now. We will pull through this and we will be okay. Wear your masks. It's important to follow the rules," he told his fans and followers during the pandemic.Smoot defined the word success as "peace." "When I feel successful, it starts and it stems with peace," he explained.To learn more about Cory Smoot and his latest endeavors, follow him on Instagram More about Cory Smoot, Actor, Teen wolf, Digital Age, Success Cory Smoot Actor Teen wolf Digital Age Success Family