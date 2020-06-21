Maroulis is an acclaimed Greek-American actor, producer, singer, and songwriter. He is known for his acting performance in the musical Rock of Ages
on Broadway, for which he earned a Tony nomination for "Best Actor in a Musical" for playing Drew, as well as his run as a finalist on the fourth season of the reality singing competition American Idol
. He returned to the hit Fox show American Idol
as a mentor in its 15th season.
His upcoming original studio album, Until I'm Wanted
, will be released on July 10, 2020. Maroulis is also developing a number of creative projects in television and film, which include Tony-nominated work as a producer of the Broadway revival of Spring Awakening
. The Greek-American musician recently released the songs "All About You," "Here I Come," and "She's Just Rock N Roll," all of which are tracks from his forthcoming studio album.
Maroulis will be starring in the upcoming feature film Either Side of Midnight
, which was written by Jonathan Spottiswoode and directed by Roger Spottiswoode. He graduated from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music.
Until I'm Wanted
is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here
.
To learn more about Constantine Maroulis and his new album Until I'm Wanted
, check out his official Facebook page
and his homepage
.