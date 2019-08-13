Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageConstance Towers back as Helena Cassadine on 'General Hospital'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     39 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Constance Towers is back on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as villainess Helena Cassadine for a brief stint.
A two-time Emmy-nominated actress, Towers is expected to reprise her role as Helena on General Hospital on Monday, August 19, where she will drop a bombshell to one of the characters.
It appears that she will be sharing some information with Port Charles' current arch-enemy Shiloh (portrayed by Coby Ryan McLaughlin) in a flashback. It is unsure as to whether these scenes are in the past or the present.
Helena's name has been referred to a lot lately on the soap opera, especially after Ava Jerome (Maura West) appeared on the cover of Crimson magazine, and then Editor-in-Chief Nina (Cynthia Watros) wanted to do a series on other notorious Port Charles women such as Helena Cassadine and Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck).
After Cassandra Pierce's recent cameo on the show, it was only natural that Helena (despite her character dying in her bed nearly four years ago) was going to appear soon after in some way, shape or form.
A fun fact is that Academy Award winner Elizabeth Taylor originated the role of Helena Cassadine in November of 1981 in a guest star capacity since the British acting dame was a fan of the drama herself. Constance Towers has played Helena for nearly two decades, from 1997 until 2017. Although her character died in November of 2016, she was seen in the Nurses Ball in 2017 as a hallucination to Jake (played by Hudson West).
More about Constance Towers, Helena Cassadine, General hospital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Flights departing Hong Kong airport after protest chaos
Review: Steffy Forrester devastated, hands over baby Beth to Hope Special
New Guatemalan leader demands respect from Trump
Russia and China claim US promotes protests in their countries
Hacking of connected cars stands as a major security threat
Jeannie Seely talks Dottie West Birthday Bash, Bill Anderson Special
GM and Volkswagen shift focus from hybrids to electric vehicles
Trump assailed for hands-off stance on Hong Kong
Celia Au talks 'Wu Assassins,' digital age and Meryl Streep Special
Jauz talks music career, Shark Week, compilation LP, digital age Special