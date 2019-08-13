By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Constance Towers is back on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as villainess Helena Cassadine for a brief stint. It appears that she will be sharing some information with Port Charles' current arch-enemy Shiloh (portrayed by Coby Ryan McLaughlin) in a flashback. It is unsure as to whether these scenes are in the past or the present. Helena's name has been referred to a lot lately on the soap opera, especially after Ava Jerome (Maura West) appeared on the cover of Crimson magazine, and then Editor-in-Chief Nina (Cynthia Watros) wanted to do a series on other notorious Port Charles women such as Helena Cassadine and Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck). After Cassandra Pierce's recent cameo on the show, it was only natural that Helena (despite her character dying in her bed nearly four years ago) was going to appear soon after in some way, shape or form. A fun fact is that Academy Award winner Elizabeth Taylor originated the role of Helena Cassadine in November of 1981 in a guest star capacity since the British acting dame was a fan of the drama herself. Constance Towers has played Helena for nearly two decades, from 1997 until 2017. Although her character died in November of 2016, she was seen in the Nurses Ball in 2017 as a hallucination to Jake (played by Hudson West). A two-time Emmy-nominated actress, Towers is expected to reprise her role as Helena on General Hospital on Monday, August 19, where she will drop a bombshell to one of the characters.It appears that she will be sharing some information with Port Charles' current arch-enemy Shiloh (portrayed by Coby Ryan McLaughlin) in a flashback. It is unsure as to whether these scenes are in the past or the present.Helena's name has been referred to a lot lately on the soap opera, especially after Ava Jerome (Maura West) appeared on the cover of Crimson magazine, and then Editor-in-Chief Nina (Cynthia Watros) wanted to do a series on other notorious Port Charles women such as Helena Cassadine and Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck).After Cassandra Pierce's recent cameo on the show, it was only natural that Helena (despite her character dying in her bed nearly four years ago) was going to appear soon after in some way, shape or form.A fun fact is that Academy Award winner Elizabeth Taylor originated the role of Helena Cassadine in November of 1981 in a guest star capacity since the British acting dame was a fan of the drama herself. Constance Towers has played Helena for nearly two decades, from 1997 until 2017. Although her character died in November of 2016, she was seen in the Nurses Ball in 2017 as a hallucination to Jake (played by Hudson West). More about Constance Towers, Helena Cassadine, General hospital Constance Towers Helena Cassadine General hospital