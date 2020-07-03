Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageComedy Night hosted by The Dan Romano Show on Village Connection Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Farmingdale - The Dan Romano Show on Village Connection Network will host Comedy Night on Tuesday, July 21, in Farmingdale Village on Long Island.
Particularly impressive about this Comedy Night is that it will feature three acclaimed comedians as headliners. These diverse yet talented acts include Christopher Roach (known for his acting and comedic work in Kevin Can Wait), Tony Landolfi, and John Butera.
Joining the headlines will be such comedians as Mandy Jones, Bonnie Scalisi, Art Schill, Carla Oakerson, Frank Failla, Steve Bellinger, Emily Santosa, Steve Belanger, and Pat Marone, among others. Jessica Dillon, Daren Dillon, and Romano himself will also be there at every venue.
"The best of the best are going to be here in Farmingdale Village of Long Island. It will be in three different places, one of which is at Frankie's East Side Gourmet Restaurant, which is already sold out. The second place will be at Charlotte's Speakeasy on Main Street, and right across the street from there is the Dark Horse Tavern. All three venues have teamed up with the Dan Romano Show. The comedians will blow your socks off and they will be in all three locations," radio host and event organizer Dan Romano exclaimed.
To learn more about this upcoming comedy event, check out the following Facebook page.
Dan Romano
Dan Romano
supplied by Dan Romano
More about Comedy Night, Dan Romano Show, Village Connection, Comedians
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
China takes on more conflicts around the world
Symptoms of coronavirus infection linked to loss of smell
Prince Andrew 'bewildered' after Maxwell arrest
Deadly heatwave to hit large part of U.S. next week
Armed men kill 30 villagers in Mali attacks
Suicide attempts, fights aboard rescue boat carrying 180 migrants
The Maxwells: scandal and conspiracy
Mutated, more virulent coronavirus strain now dominates globally
Juan Pablo Di Pace of 'Fuller House' talks 'Minutiae' series Special
Chatting with Luca Cupido: American water polo player, attacker Special