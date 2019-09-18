By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Entertainment Acclaimed comedian Red Green is embarking on his farewell "This Could Be It" Tour in Canada, which kicks off on September 19 in Grand Prairie, Alberta. Green's "This Could Be It" Tour will wrap up on October 30 at the Georgian Theatre in Barrie, Ontario. He acknowledged that this tour is "definitely" his final tour. "Believe me," he admitted in a video message to his fans and followers. "It only seems right to end it where it all began, right here at home in Canada." This tour will give him the opportunity to have a few laughs, as well as to say "thank you" and "goodbye" to his Canadian fans. "I hope you can make it because it's your last chance," he said in that video message. "I would like to also thank my fans, the media, and anyone who has supported me along the way,” Smith said in a press statement, prior to adding that he couldn't have done any of this without them. Smith was the recipient of the Member of the Order of Canada back in 2006. The To learn more about veteran comedian Red Green and his tour dates, check out his Born Steve Smith, he is known to the entertainment world as Red Green, where he is the co-creator and star of the sketch comedy show, where he plays the eponymous role of "Red Green." The award-winning Canadian comedy series, The Red Green Show, is the recipient of the Gemini Award.Green's "This Could Be It" Tour will wrap up on October 30 at the Georgian Theatre in Barrie, Ontario. He acknowledged that this tour is "definitely" his final tour. "Believe me," he admitted in a video message to his fans and followers. "It only seems right to end it where it all began, right here at home in Canada."This tour will give him the opportunity to have a few laughs, as well as to say "thank you" and "goodbye" to his Canadian fans. "I hope you can make it because it's your last chance," he said in that video message."I would like to also thank my fans, the media, and anyone who has supported me along the way,” Smith said in a press statement, prior to adding that he couldn't have done any of this without them.Smith was the recipient of the Member of the Order of Canada back in 2006. The Red Green Show began in 1991 and it ran for 15 years.To learn more about veteran comedian Red Green and his tour dates, check out his official website and follow him on Facebook More about Comedian, red green, Comedy, Tour, Final More news from Comedian red green Comedy Tour Final Canada