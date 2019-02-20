Shlesinger has been added to the all-star lineup of Garden of Laughs. This event is hosted by Steve Schirripa, and it is presented by Delta Air Lines. It is a night of stand-up comedy that benefits the Garden of Dreams Foundation.
There will also be comedic performances by such distinguished comedians as Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Michael Che, John Mulaney, Brian Regan, and Jon Stewart.
Most recently, Shlesinger premiered her fourth Netflix stand-up special, Elder Millennial
. Her previous specials on Netflix include War Paint
, Freezing Hot
, as well as Confirmed Kills
.
Shlesinger also hosted her late-night talk show, Truth and Iliza
, on Freeform
; moreover, she was featured on the big screen in the comedy-drama film Instant Family
, which stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as two parents that adopt three young children.
Emmy-winning television producer and talent manager Rory Rosegarten serves as the executive producer of "Garden of Laughs."
