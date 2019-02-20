Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageComedian Iliza Shlesinger to perform at the Hulu Theater at MSG

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
New York - Acclaimed comedian Iliza Shlesinger will be performing on April 2 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, as part of "Garden of Laughs."
Shlesinger has been added to the all-star lineup of Garden of Laughs. This event is hosted by Steve Schirripa, and it is presented by Delta Air Lines. It is a night of stand-up comedy that benefits the Garden of Dreams Foundation.
There will also be comedic performances by such distinguished comedians as Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Michael Che, John Mulaney, Brian Regan, and Jon Stewart.
Most recently, Shlesinger premiered her fourth Netflix stand-up special, Elder Millennial. Her previous specials on Netflix include War Paint, Freezing Hot, as well as Confirmed Kills.
Shlesinger also hosted her late-night talk show, Truth and Iliza, on Freeform; moreover, she was featured on the big screen in the comedy-drama film Instant Family, which stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as two parents that adopt three young children.
Emmy-winning television producer and talent manager Rory Rosegarten serves as the executive producer of "Garden of Laughs."
To learn more about Iliza Shlesinger and her upcoming shows, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
For more information about this comedic event at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit the venue's official website.
More about iliza shlesinger, Comedian, Hulu Theater, Madison square garden, New york
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Boyz II Men perform hit after hit at Radio City Music Hall Special
Review: Adam Lambert slays 'Blue Suede Shoes' in 'Elvis All-Star Tribute' Special
IS teen 'shocked' after UK revokes her citizenship
Tesla's giant battery in Australia turns in a top performance
God and justice: Gay church prays for historic Kenya ruling
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators to launch U.S. tour
New Kids on the Block's Danny Wood, Jessie Chris talk 'Bodyguard' Special
Three MPs abandon May over Brexit as UK political sands shift
French Senate demands probe into Macron aides over bodyguard scandal
Putin warns new missiles could target 'decision-making centres'