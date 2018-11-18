Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Entertainment Bellmore - Comedian Anthony Rodia chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming comedy show at Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage, and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Regarding his plans for the future, Rodia said, "I plan to continue to grow my audience and to eventually do this full time. I truly have a love for making people laugh." Rodia's advice for aspiring comics is "to be consistent and constant." "Make sure you keep the laughs coming and keep them coming as frequent as possible," he said. "Utilize everything you can to get yourself out there to as many people as possible. Also, prepare yourself. Not everyone will find you to be funny but do not let that stop you. Cater to the ones that laugh, and enjoy your humor," he added. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Rodia said, "Technology is changing everything especially entertainment. Before I decided to give comedy another chance, I studied everything there was to know about how to properly use social media. In just six months, I went from zero followers to a daily audience of over 40,000 combined, and it is still growing." Rodia shared that he is using technology every day with his comedy. "I use social media, editing software and special filters to change my appearance and voice," he said. For his fans, he expressed his appreciation. "Thank you for the support and constant love and encouragement. It's amazing how you can affect so many people in a positive way every day. I never truly knew how powerful comedy could be. I read messages every day from people thanking me for giving them a laugh that they truly needed. Truth is without my fans and the people that follow my comedy, I wouldn't have the opportunity to make them laugh on a daily basis," he said. To learn more about comedian Anthony Rodia, check out his On November 23, Rodia will be headlining at Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. "Everyone can expect nonstop laughter," he said. "I put a lot of thought and work into every performance. Get ready to hear my take on kids today, parenting and stories about my crazy Italian family," he foreshadowed.Regarding his plans for the future, Rodia said, "I plan to continue to grow my audience and to eventually do this full time. I truly have a love for making people laugh."Rodia's advice for aspiring comics is "to be consistent and constant." "Make sure you keep the laughs coming and keep them coming as frequent as possible," he said. "Utilize everything you can to get yourself out there to as many people as possible. Also, prepare yourself. Not everyone will find you to be funny but do not let that stop you. Cater to the ones that laugh, and enjoy your humor," he added.On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Rodia said, "Technology is changing everything especially entertainment. Before I decided to give comedy another chance, I studied everything there was to know about how to properly use social media. In just six months, I went from zero followers to a daily audience of over 40,000 combined, and it is still growing."Rodia shared that he is using technology every day with his comedy. "I use social media, editing software and special filters to change my appearance and voice," he said.For his fans, he expressed his appreciation. "Thank you for the support and constant love and encouragement. It's amazing how you can affect so many people in a positive way every day. I never truly knew how powerful comedy could be. I read messages every day from people thanking me for giving them a laugh that they truly needed. Truth is without my fans and the people that follow my comedy, I wouldn't have the opportunity to make them laugh on a daily basis," he said.To learn more about comedian Anthony Rodia, check out his official Facebook page and his official website More about Anthony Rodia, Comedian, the brokerage, governor's, Comedy Anthony Rodia Comedian the brokerage governor s Comedy Technology