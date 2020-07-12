Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Farmingdale - Comedian Adam Snair chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming Comedy Night on July 21, in Farmingdale Village on Long Island. "The concept sounds really fun and interesting," he added. "There is a lot of big names on this roster, and I am happy to be a part of it. I am excited to work on the same show as Chris Roach because I never worked with him. Chris is a great guy and a great comedian. It will be exciting." Snair revealed that he started doing comedy this past November. "I did it for four months, and then I got derailed for four months," he admitted. "I was asked by Daren Dillon to be on there and I am really thankful for the opportunity. Daren and his wife, Jessica, have become very good friends." On his inspiration for his comedic writing, he said, "It is reality-based. I'm a single guy so that's a comedy in itself. There are a lot of jokes in there about my mom. I try to keep it real and I make it relatable. So far, it is going well. I am really enjoying the ride." For more information on this upcoming comedy event on July 21 in Farmingdale, check out the following This comedic event is hosted by The Dan Romano Show on Village Connection Network, and it will take place in three venues in Farmingdale, which include Frankie's East Side Gourmet Restaurant, Charlotte's Speakeasy on Main Street, and the Dark Horse Tavern. It will feature such acclaimed comedians as Chris Roach , Tony Landolfi, Peaches Rodriguez, and John Butera. "It's new, it's different and it's great to back on stage, especially since COVID-19 derailed a lot," Snair said. "I worked with Peaches on New Year's Eve and that was a great thrill since she's dynamic up there. Peaches is the real deal. It will be a good and fun night. We will be hopping from location to location and it should work out great.""The concept sounds really fun and interesting," he added. "There is a lot of big names on this roster, and I am happy to be a part of it. I am excited to work on the same show as Chris Roach because I never worked with him. Chris is a great guy and a great comedian. It will be exciting."Snair revealed that he started doing comedy this past November. "I did it for four months, and then I got derailed for four months," he admitted. "I was asked by Daren Dillon to be on there and I am really thankful for the opportunity. Daren and his wife, Jessica, have become very good friends."On his inspiration for his comedic writing, he said, "It is reality-based. I'm a single guy so that's a comedy in itself. There are a lot of jokes in there about my mom. I try to keep it real and I make it relatable. So far, it is going well. I am really enjoying the ride."For more information on this upcoming comedy event on July 21 in Farmingdale, check out the following Facebook page . "Everybody should come down. It's going to be great. The price and the list of comics are unbeatable. It will be a great show with no drama. It will be fun and that's what it's all about," Snair concluded. More about Adam Snair, Comedian, Comedy Night, farmingdale, Long island Adam Snair Comedian Comedy Night farmingdale Long island