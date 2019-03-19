Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Colton Underwood, the star of the 23rd season of "The Bachelor" on ABC chatted with Digital Journal about his experiences on the show, as well as the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which helps families that are living with cystic fibrosis. For aspiring people that wish to go on shows such as The Bachelor, he encouraged them "to be true to themselves" and "be yourselves on TV." The hardest part of the whole reality show experience for Underwood included being away from family and friends. At times, he acknowledged that things got overwhelming for Underwood on The Bachelor. "It was a very overwhelming process and I talked to the therapist," he said. "They provided somebody on-site for support and I utilized it." His plans for 2019 are to continue to run his non-profit organization, the Coltun Underwood Legacy Foundation. This charitable organization was created by the former NFL player, in an effort to provide resources for research and support of people that are living with cystic fibrosis. "I hope to raise awareness and start new campaigns to help everybody living with cystic fibrosis," he said. "I started the Legacy Foundation when I was playing football for my little cousin Harper, but I am continuing to do it for everybody living with cystic fibrosis. It is something that I am extremely passionate about because everybody living with cystic fibrosis is really inspiring to me just the way they live their lives and the adversity that they deal with on a daily basis. I hope to make all of these people's dreams and aspirations come true," he said. Speaking of football, he is drawn to the sport due to its camaraderie, as well as hanging out with the team, and being part of something bigger than yourself. In his professional career, Underwood reveals that he hopes to do more hosting. The best advice that he was ever given was from his college coach. "You can never be too high and you can never be too low," he said. Looking back over the last decade, Underwood admitted that he sees a lot of ups and downs. "I see a life that I am proud of building, and a lot of learning experiences. I can say that I tried and I gave everything my best shot," he said, prior to adding that his "faith, morals and values" molded him into the man that he is today. When asked which track and field event he would ever compete in, if he had the chance, he listed the "high jump." "I could also see myself being good at the shot put," he said. In his spare time, he enjoys trying new things such as surfing, as well as doing some traveling to such places as Mexico and Thailand. He defined the word success as "giving something your best shot." "As long as you walk away learning something, or improving yourself and your life, then you are successful," he said. 